Frank Alberto "Proud Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Veteran and Faithful Servant." Frank, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather passed away peacefully, into God's awaiting hands, on January 20, 2023. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by family who love him dearly. He was born in Los Angeles, California on January 24, 1934, and raised there through High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force where he met and married Margaret, his wife of 54 years who predeceased him in 2014. Together they raised and nurtured five children (Ron, Karen Burg, Don, Alan and Sharon Swanson) and were proud grandparents to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Frank loved a great many things, but most of all, God, country, and family. He was tremendously proud of his service to our country as a career Airman, serving first as an aircraft mechanic and then as a Special Agent in the Office of Special Investigations. Following his 20-year Air Force career, he continued his public service with a brief stint as a law enforcement officer in Pocatello, Idaho, before joining the Defense Investigative Service and moving the family to Klamath Falls, Oregon. Frank's faith, love, patriotism and family are his legacy to all he encountered on this earth. We miss him dearly but are comforted knowing that he is now with God and his beloved Margaret. His visitation, rosary and funeral mass will be held on March 15, 2023, at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Klamath Falls, Oregon at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively. A reception will follow. Committal services will be held on March 16, 2023, at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Frank asked that donations be made to a worthwhile Veteran or Catholic charity in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel.