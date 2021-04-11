Denise A. Addison Denise A. Addison, 68, passed away at her home in Tionesta, Calif. on April 2, 2021. Denise was born in Long Island, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 1942 to Mel and Pat Domes. After graduating from high school, she worked for the General Telephone Company from 1970 to 2000. Denise married her husband James Addison in North Hollywood, Calif. on July 13, 1978. She enjoyed spending time riding on the back of her husband's Harley and later became the matriarch of the Timber Mountain Store. A graveside service was held at Malin Community Cemetery at an earlier date. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jim Addison; her six children; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath Falls man charged with attempted murder after shooting into ex-girlfriend's home
- Klamath Falls woman convicted in child neglect case
- Haaland dives headfirst into Klamath water issues
- County finalizes $1.5 million purchase of Oregon Motel 8, RV park
- Klamath County will move to high risk level — not extreme — on Friday
- OIT faculty vote 'no confidence' in Naganathan
- Sheriff's office asks for help locating missing person
- Nutrition Hub opens in Mills neighborhood
- Students, staff begin transition back to full school days
- Klamath County police log: April 7, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
With water in basin at an all-time low, what should be the top priority for this scarce resource?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.