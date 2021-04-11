Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Denise A. Addison

Denise A. Addison Denise A. Addison, 68, passed away at her home in Tionesta, Calif. on April 2, 2021. Denise was born in Long Island, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 1942 to Mel and Pat Domes. After graduating from high school, she worked for the General Telephone Company from 1970 to 2000. Denise married her husband James Addison in North Hollywood, Calif. on July 13, 1978. She enjoyed spending time riding on the back of her husband's Harley and later became the matriarch of the Timber Mountain Store. A graveside service was held at Malin Community Cemetery at an earlier date. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jim Addison; her six children; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Tags