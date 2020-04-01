John Duane Adair John Duane Adair January 21, 1951 - March 27, 2020 John was born and raised in Klamath Falls, OR, to Nauta Blanch and John B. Adair. He leaves a legacy with his two sons; John David and Michael Duncan and his granddaughters Grace, Joyce, Sarah and Zoey. John was loved by many others who considered him as their "big papa". He was preceded in death by wife Vicki and a grandson. John served as a Marine from 1970 to 1976 and received a purple heart. John was a Boy Scout leader for many years while his sons were growing up. His life was richly influenced by his native American family- found in the history books from Washington DC to right here in Oregon at Camp Adair. He learned much of the Cherokee culture and ways from a great grandmother that remembered walking the "Trail of Tears". John had a true passion for researching about everything that came his way. Foremost was history, wine and black powder weapons. Above all, friendship was not taken lightly. John had many friends but no more loved than a small group that held wine and game parties over many years. John Adair lead a full life. He was kind, fun and he loved with his whole heart. Johns final years have been spent with best friend and fiance Lynda Lentz. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to American kidneyfund.org. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
