Alice Lucille Aceves Alice Lucille Aceves, 71, of Tulelake CA, passed away Monday December 27, 2021 in Chico California surrounded by her immediate family. Born May 2, 1950 in Yreka, California, Alice was the daughter of the late George and Lucille Wilcox, and sister to the late Raymond Willcox. Alice is survived by her husband of 52 years, Luis Aceves; son Michael Aceves and his wife Jodi of Yreka, CA; daughters Tammy and Angie Aceves of Chico CA, and Kathy Bartels and her husband Pete of Orland CA; 3 grandchildren Reagan, Lauren and Drew. Alice was affectionately known to most as "Mom" or "Big A", but she loved being called "Grandma" too. Her proudest accomplishment in life was her family, and you can see the reflection of that in her children and grandchildren. Her strength, perseverance and grit are what kept her alive through a tough childhood and laborious life working in the Tulelake Basin, and it is what most people loved about her. Alice moved around a lot as she was growing up and she did not want that for her own family. She told Luis, "you better choose wisely on where we settle, as this will be our home for a lifetime." Tulelake is where she and Luis settled and raised a family. Later in life they would travel to Chico to thaw out and spend time with their kids and grandchildren. To say she is going to be missed is an understatement, we know that she will live on in the memories and hearts of all who loved and knew her. A celebration of life will be held March 12, 2022 in Orland California.