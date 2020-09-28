Police: Man dies after cliff fall at Oregon coast
TILLAMOOK (AP) — A 43-year-old man died after plunging off a cliff into the surf Sunday at the Oregon coast, Oregon State Police said.
Steven Gastelum of Seaside climbed a tree on the cliff’s edge along the Devil’s Cauldron Overlook Trail in Oswald West State Park to pose for a photograph, according to initial information from Oregon State Police.
A limb broke, and Gastelum fell about 100 feet into the Pacific Ocean, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Authorities in a helicopter and on personal watercrafts worked to find Gastelum and bring him to shore. The state police said he was taken to a Tillamook hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Oregon couple wed at dialysis center so dad can attend
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A couple in masks and protective gowns exchanged wedding vows outside a western Michigan dialysis center so the bride’s father could attend.
Ernest Gee was receiving treatments Saturday before a return to hospice care. Connie Gee and Matt Tsuchiya of Portland were married at a Fresenius clinic in Wyoming, Michigan, WOOD-TV reported.
“It was very emotional. I was so happy to have him be there,” Connie said.
Visits with her father in hospice have been greatly restricted because of COVID-19.
“I know when Matt asked if he could marry me, my dad through the nursing room window said, ‘Who’s going to give you away?’ and that to me made it very important to me that he was there,” Connie said. “I knew we had to figure out how to have him be able to give me away.”
They moved up the wedding after a two-month engagement.
“We were able to make this happen, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Tsuchiya said.
Fire at downtown Portland church
PORTLAND (AP) — A fire at a church in downtown Portland drew a heavy response from city firefighters but caused no injuries.
KOIN reports crews responded to the 2-alarm fire about 9 p.m. Sunday. Portland Fire and Rescue said crews were able to knock down the fire within 30 minutes of arriving at the building.
It is unclear what caused the blaze.
Man dies in fire at Vancouver motel being used as virus site
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 32-year-old man was killed in a fire Saturday at a former motel in east Vancouver, Washington, that is being used as a quarantine and isolation site for people exposed to COVID-19, as well as a temporary homeless shelter.
The name of the victim has not yet been released, The Columbian reported. The fire remains under investigation, according to Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli.
Vancouver Fire Department crews were dispatched at 1:42 a.m. for a commercial structure fire. Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found flames coming from one room, department spokesperson and firefighter Joe Hudson said.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.
Two people had been in the fire-affected room. The other person was uninjured, Scarpelli said.
Scarpelli said the facility did not have a sprinkler fire suppression system.
Multiple rooms were affected, but Hudson said no one needed displacement assistance, as residents could move to other rooms.
The fire caused an estimated $126,000 worth of damage between the property and lost contents, according to Scarpelli.