Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations up 137% since Nov. 1
PORTLAND (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon has surpassed 400, the highest number since the pandemic began and a 137% increase since the beginning of November, according to state health data released Wednesday.
The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday that 406 people were hospitalized, with 94 in intensive care. On Nov. 1, Oregon had 171 people in the hospital with COVID-19. A week ago, 290 people were hospitalized.
The news came as health officials announced 1,099 new cases of the virus Wednesday and 10 deaths. The biggest increase in hospitalizations was in the Portland metropolitan area, the Willamette Valley and in Jackson and Josephine counties to the southwest.
Oregon began a statewide “freeze” on social activity Wednesday in an attempt to slow the spread. In Multnomah County, that freeze will last four weeks.
Under Gov. Kate Brown’s order, all restaurants and bars are closed except for takeout and public places such as gyms and museums are also temporarily closed. Retail stores are limited to 75% capacity and social gatherings are limited to no more than six people from two households, both inside and outside.
Les Schwab to pay $16 million to Oregon employees over lunch breaks
PORTLAND (AP) — Thousands of Les Schwab Tire Centers employees in Oregon will receive $2,500 checks this month as part of a settlement over a lawsuit that said the chain hadn’t given workers enough time for lunch.
The suit alleged the Schwab employees hadn’t received the full, 30-minute lunch breaks that Oregon law requires for hourly employees, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The Bend-based company continues to maintain that it provides the requisite lunch breaks but agreed to pay $16 million to over 3,700 employees to settle the case.
The two plaintiffs who brought the case in 2017 will receive $15,000 each. Twenty-five others who submitted declarations in support of the lawsuit will receive a $1,000, in addition to the regular $2,500 payment. The plaintiffs’ attorneys will receive $3.9 million.
“At Les Schwab, we believe in treating our employees fairly and providing opportunities for them to not just have a job, but also to build a career with our company. Our employees are at the center of what we do and the reputation we have built,” Dale Thompson, Schwab’s chief marketing officer, said in a written statement.
Les Schwab is one of Oregon’s biggest companies, with annual sales of $1.8 billion. It has nearly 500 stores in 10 western states. In September, the family-owned company announced plans to sell to a California investment firm.
The court will mail the settlements directly to eligible employees and former employees.
Man convicted of sexually abusing 3 children dies in prison
ONTARIO (AP) — A Southern Oregon man convicted of sexually abusing three children has died in prison, officials said.
Leo Barton, 80, was lodged at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The Oregon State Police has been notified and a medical examiner will determine a cause of death, which is standard practice.
Barton was convicted in 2018 of five counts of first-degree sex abuse and single counts of sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration, according to court records. His earliest release date was in 2075, officials said.
The News-Review in Roseburg reported in 2018 that Barton and his lawyer maintained his innocence and claimed one of his victims touched him first.
Court records list Barton as having lived in the small Douglas County city of Winston. The News-Review reported he lived in nearby Roseburg.
Deputy convicted of menacing involving former girlfriend
OREGON CITY (AP) — A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty this month to a misdemeanor menacing charge in connection with domestic violence charges involving his former girlfriend.
Brandon Kearns, 36, was initially charged with strangulation and harassment in connection with a Jan. 15, 2019, incident. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation on the menacing charge.
John Wentworth, a chief deputy district attorney in Clackamas County and the incoming district attorney, said Tuesday that his office consulted with the victim and “weighed the risks of coming away from the Clackamas County case with nothing and decided making a criminal record of Mr. Kearns’ behavior with a meaningful charge was the most important outcome.”
The case was one of two Kearns faced in connection with the same victim, who also worked for the Sheriff’s Office.
In May 2019, Kearns was accused by Las Vegas authorities of domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery. In that case, Kearns was convicted of disorderly conduct and violating a restraining order, and received a suspended jail sentence, according to court records.
According to a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office report, the woman said he assaulted her in her Oregon City home. She also told the investigators she met Kearns in Las Vegas where he allegedly grabbed her arm, causing “a large bruise.”
According to court records, the next day, he hit and strangled her. She sought medical treatment and was diagnosed with bruised vocal cords, according to court records.