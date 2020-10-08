Herbert named Chargers’ starting QB for rest of seasonLOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Lynn has taken the temporary starter tag off quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers coach on Thursday named Herbert as the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night’s game at New Orleans.
“He has impressed me from the beginning. He has shown consistency as a rookie and made some great plays,” Lynn said.
Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. But the 10-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City. Taylor was taken to the hospital, which cleared the way for Herbert.
The rookie, who was the sixth pick in April’s draft, has thrown for over 290 yards in all three starts, which have been losses. His 931 yards are second in NFL history for QBs through the first three games of their career. He has five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Lynn said Taylor would practice this week and be the backup Monday night if he is ready.
No. 12 Oregon preseason favorite to win Pac-12 titleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — No. 12 Oregon has been picked by the media as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 championship when the conference resumes its season.
The Ducks received 21 votes to capture a title game that’s slated to be played Dec. 18. Others receiving votes to win the crown in a poll released Wednesday include USC with 15, along with Arizona State and Utah with one apiece.
The media has successfully selected the conference champion in 31 of the last 59 polls.
Oregon also picked up 35 of the 38 first-place votes to repeat as the Pac-12 North division champion, followed by California with three. The rest of the predicted order of finish went Washington, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.
On the Pac-12 South side, USC earned 32 first-place votes. The Trojans were followed by Arizona State, Utah, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona.
The league voted last month to resume the season after postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seven-game, conference-only schedule will begin Nov. 7.
Frontier Conference football schedule starts in FebruaryHELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Frontier Conference has approved a conference-only football schedule with games beginning in late February, the league announced.
The five Montana members of the NAIA conference had planned to play this fall until the season was postponed in mid-August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each of the league’s eight teams are scheduled to play the other teams once during a seven-week season that starts on Feb. 27 and ends on April 10. There will be no nonconference games. Game dates may be changed as recommended by the schools and local health officials, the conference said Wednesday.
The NAIA football playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17 and the national championship is currently set for May 10 in Grambling, Louisiana.
The Frontier Conference football teams are: Carroll College, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Montana Tech, Montana Western, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain and Southern Oregon.