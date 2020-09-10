Man sentenced for assaulting woman at federal courthouse
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Arizona man was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for assaulting another inmate by touching the woman’s inner thigh and buttocks, according to court documents.
The U.S Attorney’s Office in Oregon said Tuesday that Kelvin Valentino McDuffie, of Supai, Arizona, was also sentenced to one year of supervised release for the incident inside a prisoner elevator at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon.
The assault happened on July 26 last year as McDuffie was being escorted by law enforcement with the victim and other inmates, KPTV reported. The inmates were separated by a metal chain-link screen and McDuffie was restrained with handcuffs and a belly chain, according to the attorney’s office.
McDuffie reached his fingers through the chain-link screen and struck the victim’s inner thigh and buttocks, the attorney’s office said. He was charged on Nov. 21, 2019 with assault and abusive sexual contact and pleaded guilty to charges earlier this year.
McDuffie was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service for allegedly violating supervised release imposed following a conviction for assaulting a federal officer in Arizona.
Vancouver Public Schools retires chieftain mascot
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously voted to stop using the chieftain name and mascot at Columbia River High School and Minnehaha Elementary School.
Board members last month expressed their desire to halt the use of the image of a Native American chief in a feathered headdress, The Columbian reported. Local tribal leaders urged the school board to stop using the image, and more than 1,700 people signed a petition this summer opposing its continued use.
The mascot has been a source of controversy for decades and came back under the spotlight recently by renewed national conversations about racial justice. The Washington State Board of Education adopted a resolution in 1993 for districts to reevaluate use of Native American imagery in mascots, reaffirming that position in 2012.
In 1994 and again in 2019, students voted to keep the image.
Anastasia McAllister, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and graduate of Columbia River High School, said the mascot does not honor her community or the Native presence in the lower Columbia River.
Some alumni and former school staff protested the resolution, urging the district to preserve the chieftain mascot. A counter-petition drew more than 800 signatures.
Others suggested retiring the mascot would erase Native American history in the region. Philip Harju, the newly sworn-in chair of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, rebuked that. He called on the district to invest in curriculum that includes the history of local tribes.
School board president Wendy Smith acknowledged the anger and disappointment some feel at replacing the chieftain. However, she said it’s unacceptable for the district to keep a mascot that has and continues to harm students.
“If some students, any students, feel alienated from their school community, then it is not the right mascot for their school,” Smith said.
Portland to pay nearly $1M over police killing of man
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The estate of a man who was shot to death by police last summer will receive nearly $1 million in a wrongful death settlement from the City of Portland.
Lane Christopher Martin was one day shy of 32 when Portland police shot him nine times on July 30, 2019. An autopsy report showed Martin died after wounds perforated both his lungs and heart, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Martin was struggling with addiction and mental health issues when he was killed by Officer Gary Doran of the Portland Police Bureau.
A grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing on the part of police in Martin’s death, but the City of Portland has agreed to pay his estate $975,000 in a settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit.
The mayor’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
“Lane’s family is hopeful that this settlement sends a message to the Portland Police Bureau that they must do better when dealing with people in crisis,“ said Jesse Merrithew, the lawyer for Martin’s family.
Police had responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance with a weapon in a grocery store parking lot. According to officials, a store security guard confronted the man who displayed what witnesses described as an ax or hatchet.
Officers first fired sponge-tipped munitions at Martin, causing him to drop the weapon and flee. Police followed him through an apartment courtyard where he was shot multiple times and died.
Ex-Portland detective demoted for misuse of car suing city
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Portland police detective who left the bureau last year after he was demoted for misusing his police car is suing the city of Portland, alleging racial discrimination.
Robert N. Hollins III had racked up nearly 100,000 miles in three years on the car, including more than 15,600 miles in under five months, according to a police summary of the findings released earlier this year. He also left a police surveillance assignment to take care of family affairs out of town without telling a supervisor, the summary report disclosed.
Hollins said in the suit that the high mileage resulted from the extensive amount of overtime he worked and the fact that he was regularly on call for 24 hours at a time, according to the suit.
He seeks $960,000 in damages, arguing that his demotion has hindered his ability to obtain another investigative job, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A unanimous Police Review Board in April 2019 recommended Hollins be fired for “untruthfulness” for not being honest about what led to the excessive mileage on his unmarked police car. Then-Chief Danielle Outlaw didn’t agree that Hollins was untruthful and instead demoted him.
The demotion became effective last Sept. 7, 2019, and Hollins left the bureau at the end of that month.
City attorney Tracy Reeve and Police Bureau spokesman Officer Derek Carmon both declined comment on the lawsuit.
Clashes in Portland erupt again, police make 11 arrests
Protesters in Portland and police clashed near City Hall in Oregon’s largest city early Wednesday and police in a statement said that they made 11 arrests.
Protesters hurled what police described as “projectiles” at officers during the demonstration that started late Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday, the statement said.
Officers started to disperse the protesters after they refused to do so and used crowd control munitions that were not described in the statement, though tear gas was not used.
Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The demonstrations, often violent, have targeted police buildings and federal buildings. Some protesters have called for reductions in police budgets while the city’s mayor and some in the Black community have decried the violence, saying it’s counterproductive.
President Donald Trump sent more than 100 federal agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to safeguard federal property — a move that instead reinvigorated the protests.
He has denounced the demonstrations as part of his law and order reelection campaign theme targeting cities led by Democrats.