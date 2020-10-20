Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sued over shooting man
BEND (AP) — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is being sued by a man deputies shot in October 2018 at the Fun Farm north of Bend.
A lawsuit filed by Brandon Berrett this month in Deschutes County Circuit Court alleges Deputy Christopher Jones and fellow deputies were poorly trained and used excessive force after the shooting, The Bulletin reported.
District Attorney John Hummel has already determined Berrett drove at Jones, which justified Jones firing two shots at Berrett, striking him once. Berrett is seeking $727,000.
The Fun Farm — long called the Funny Farm — was a roadside attraction featuring a costume shop and extensive collection of “The Wizard of Oz” memorabilia. Upkeep lagged as the site’s surviving owner aged and the site became host to criminal activity, according to documents related to the Berrett shooting.
At the time of the shooting, Berrett’s father was a caretaker who lived there in a trailer.
Berrett was inside the trailer when five officers arrived on Oct. 12, 2018, to take him into custody on an arrest warrant. Berrett fled to an idling car and Jones fired twice into the driver side window as it passed him inches away, police said.
Berrett was shot in the upper back, causing a collapsed lung and other internal injuries, documents said. He was hospitalized then transferred to jail and charged with seven felonies related to the incident.
Berrett pleaded no contest to reckless endangerment, escape and driving under the influence of intoxicants, and was sentenced to 60 days jail.
High school gathering spurs COVID-19 cases, closes schools
ALBANY (AP) — At least 19 students in Greater Albany Public Schools attended a gathering without masks, spurring new COVID-19 cases and setting back progress made toward holding in-person classes, officials said.
At least three positive cases have been traced to a large gathering in a local home with students from West Albany High School, South Albany High School and Lebanon High School, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
The families of the students have been contacted by local health authorities but according to Goff, some families may not be cooperating with efforts to trace the potential outbreak.
Prior to the latest positive cases, the school district was holding limited in-person instruction for students who receive special services while monitoring the increasing case load around the county. A total of 142 students at 14 district sites were receiving in-person instruction.
Those services have been paused and all teachers and staff who are able to work from home, have been asked to do so by the district.
On Monday, the district announced that it now has seen contacts or cases at 13 of its 21 sites and there are six sites with active cases or exposure concerns.
Portland NAACP leader resigns following abuse allegations
The president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP has submitted his resignation after numerous people accused him of sexual and psychological abuse.
The Portland Mercury last week detailed allegations from 11 people, including three men who said they faced sexual abuse by E.D. Mondainé while they were members of his church, Celebration Tabernacle in North Portland.
“We have received Rev. Elbert Mondainé’s immediate resignation as President of the Portland NAACP,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday. “The NAACP is firmly opposed to all forms of abuse, assault, harassment, or discrimination. Such behavior has no place in the Association, regardless of whether these instances occurred in previous or current administrations.”
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Mondainé last week denied the allegations, calling them a “manifestation of the current trend of cancel culture” and said he would not seek re-election as the leader of the organization.
The NAACP said it would continue to investigate “in accordance with our bylaws, and if necessary, will take additional and appropriate action.”
4th person with COVID-19 dies in eastern Oregon prison
PENDLETON (AP) — A fourth person who tested positive for COVID-19 while incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton has died, state officials said.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said the man who died was between 50 and 60 years old. He is the 16th person to die with COVID-19 while in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, the East Oregonian reported.
Because the man was positive for COVID-19, the department is withholding usually reported information following the death of an inmate, such as the person’s name, county of conviction, sentence length, and date of death.
According to an email from Ron Miles, an Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution spokesperson, there are 385 people incarcerated at that prison who have tested positive for the virus as of Oct. 19. Another 41 staff members have tested positive, he said.
Washington’s 3rd District race again sets money record
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — This year’s race for Washington’s 3rd U.S. House District is the most expensive in the southwest Washington district’s history.
The Columbian reports Democrat Carolyn Long and Republican incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler set the record two years after setting the previous high mark in their 2018 contest, which Beutler won.
Together, the candidates have raised a total of $7.12 million as of Sept. 30, the last major reporting milestone before Nov. 3. That beats their 2018 total of $6.5 million, which also set a record at the time.
The contest has been eyed by both major parties as a potentially vulnerable seat, after a decade spent as a solid conservative stronghold.
The candidates are nearly even in their fundraising numbers, with an edge to the five-term incumbent. Since announcing her campaign in July 2019, Long has raised a total of $3.47 million; Herrera Beutler raised a total of $3.65 million this cycle.
The latest quarterly report from the Federal Elections Commission shows that both candidates ramped up their fundraising efforts in the third quarter of 2020, with close results — between July and September, Long raised $1.24 million and Herrera Beutler brought in $1.13 million.