Pro-Trump protesters, counter-protesters clash at Bend rally
BEND (AP) — Pro-Trump protesters and counter-protesters clashed Saturday in Bend at a rally and street cruise that was held in support of the president, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Fights broke out between the two sides when someone took a Trump flag from a supporter of President Donald Trump, OPB reported. People on both sides started trading punches and someone fired mace into the crowd, video posted on social media by OPB showed.
The pro-Trump event, called the Trump Cruise rally, was to feature a potluck, guest speakers and a cruise through Bend, organizers told KOHD-TV.
Puyallup Tribe to sue over spill in river, harm to salmon
SEATTLE (AP) — The Puyallup Tribe has notified Electron Hydro that the tribe intends to file a lawsuit over ongoing violations of the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act because of fish-killing operations of the Electron Dam and pollution of the Puyallup River.
The Puyallup Tribe of Indians has for years opposed the Electron Dam, a known killer of salmon, including chinook, The Seattle Times reported.
In August, it came to light that the dam owners in July used artificial turf in a construction project at the dam without a permit. The river shredded pieces of the turf, carrying it and crumb rubber downriver over 40 miles to Commencement Bay.
Now the owners of the dam intend to place a new rock dam in the river, which the tribe also has notified the company it will go to court to stop.
Sylvia Miller, vice chairperson of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, said the tribe is outraged by the pollution caused by the turf spill and is concerned for the salmon, the animals and the spiritual cleansing sought by people in the high mountain waters of the river. The Puyallup flows from the glaciered slopes of Mount Rainier.
Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier has called for working with the Puyallup Tribe to get the dam taken out.
The dam has the capacity to power up to 20,000 homes but its actual generation varies.
Puget Sound Energy, which owned the 116-year old dam before selling it in 2014, in September put the company on notice of its intent to sue to cancel its power sales agreement if Electron Hydro can’t meet legal and environmental standards at the project.
Police arrest 6 during Portland protests
PORTLAND (AP) — Police in Portland arrested six people during protests that began Sunday night as unruly demonstrations in the city continue.
KOIN reports that dozens of people organized at a park near downtown for a march. Authorities say several people spray-painted a building and people marched to the Justice Center and Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct.
Arrests were made on charges like disorderly conduct, assaulting a public safety officer and criminal mischief.
Often violent protests have roiled Portland for more than four months since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.