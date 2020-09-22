Wildfire death toll in Oregon increases to nineSALEM, Ore. (AP) — The number of fatalities from Oregon’s recent wildfires has increased to nine people, the state’s Office of Emergency Management confirmed Monday.
Fires continued to rage across the West Coast Monday. The Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service reported Monday that 27 large wildfires continue to burn 2,460 square miles across Oregon and Washington. There are more than 9,000 fire personnel battling these fires.
The Oregon Department of Forestry continues to closely monitor 10 major fires in Oregon, which is a decrease from 17. Fires are removed from the list of wildfires being monitored when they are “100% lined.”
One of Oregon’s largest wildfires, the Lionshead Fire, has burned more than 300 square miles and is 13% contained.
Approximately 1,500 square miles have burned in Oregon. Officials say, prior to this year, the average of land burned each year in Oregon for the last ten years was roughly half that.
Five people in Oregon are currently reported missing and nearly 2,700 people are being provided shelter by the American Red Cross.
About 2,300 Oregon residences have been destroyed by the wildfires, as well as 1,500 other structures, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
On Monday Gov. Kate Brown toured southern Oregon and met with families, firefighters and others affected by the blazes.
“From seeing it firsthand and talking with evacuees, the losses in Medford, Ashland, Phoenix, and Talent are hard to comprehend. My priority is to secure the resources necessary to help rebuild an even stronger southern Oregon,” Brown said in a statement.
Oregon businesses threaten lawsuit over virus restrictionsPORTLAND (AP) — Several Oregon businesses have threatened a class action lawsuit against the state over COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Gov. Kate Brown to slow the pandemic. A lawyer representing the businesses argues that Oregon officials should draft a plan to compensate small business owners for financial hardship caused by those restrictions, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The demand letter was filed on behalf of a Linn County salon, a Coos County bowling alley and the Wilsonville Family Fun Center, better known as Bullwinkle’s.
“As a result of your orders, my clients and many other businesses like theirs closed as ordered and thousands of workers found themselves without employment,” attorney John DiLorenzo wrote in a tort claim letter to the state Friday.
Brown’s office said Monday it doesn’t comment on pending or potential litigation.
DiLorenzo is one of the state’s most high-profile attorneys, having most recently won a $1 billion jury verdict against the state for failing to maximize timber harvests. The state has appealed.
DiLorenzo is zeroing in on one of many state laws Brown cited in March when she ordered the shuttering of many businesses to slow the coronavirus. The closures included amusement parks, gyms, spas, malls, theaters, tattoo parlors and yoga studios.
DiLorenzo is arguing that a related provision in state law calls for reasonable compensation when the government takes real or personal property during a declared emergency.
Brown lifted many of her business restrictions beginning in May.
New push to retire Native team names headed to Washington LegislatureOLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The first Native American woman elected to the Washington state House of Representatives says she is drafting legislation to remove Native-themed mascots and team names at public schools. This has been a goal of Native American leaders, but has newfound momentum after the Washington, DC, NFL football team’s name change.
Around two dozen high schools in Washington state currently use Native American-related mascots or nicknames — most commonly Indians, Warriors and Braves, the Northwest News Network reported.
Democratic state Rep. Debra Lekanoff said derogatory nicknames and stereotypical caricatures of Native Americans cause lasting hurt.
The move to phase out Native-themed mascots is “long overdue,” according to a panel of Native education leaders who spoke to the Washington State Board of Education late last week.
The Washington State Board of Education twice has passed non-binding resolutions urging schools to discontinue the use of Native American mascots. Some schools have since made changes.
By contrast, the Oregon Board of Education since 2015 has had the authority to mandate that public schools drop Native American mascots unless they got their local tribes’ approval and incorporated more tribal history in their curriculums. Some of the 16 affected Oregon districts changed their nicknames and others reached agreements with nearby tribal governments.
At the college level, the NCAA made member schools drop such mascots more than a decade ago.
In recent weeks, several southwest Washington school boards have taken action to change problematic mascots.
Nike shakes off pandemic blues with surging online salesNEW YORK (AP) — Nike appears to have recovered from its pandemic slump, posting a solid quarterly profit driven by soaring online sales of its sneakers and workout apparel.
The world’s largest sports apparel maker on Tuesday reported a net profit of $1.5 billion, or 95 cents per share, in the three-month period ending Aug. 31, up 11% from the same 2019 quarter.
That was well ahead of Wall Street analysts’ expectations of 47 cents a share, according to FactSet. Nike’s stock surged 13% in after-hours trading following the release of the results.
In previous quarter that ended May 31, the Beaverton-based company reported an unexpected loss, with its revenue falling 38% after digital sales failed to make up for losses in physical stores shuttered to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
But analysts had predicted a rebound because Nike has been popular with online shoppers.
In the latest quarter, Nike’s digital sales rose 82%, helping offset declines in its wholesale business and Nike-owned stores.
Revenue in the fiscal first quarter held steady at $10.6 billion, a 1% decline from the previous year. Sales in China rose 6% while North America sales fell 2%.
Analysts had expected revenue of $9.2 billion.
Most of Nike’s stores are now open worldwide but sales continue to be slow because of lower customer traffic and safety measures related to COVID-19, the company said. Shipping costs and promotions aimed at reducing inventory continued to eat at margins but order cancellations fell.
Nike has stepped up its direct-to-consumer online strategy amid the pandemic, leveraging its workout app to drive digital sales. Online sales now make up at least 30% of its revenue, a goal the company had set for 2023.
Woman sentenced to 5 years after toddler dies in house fireSALEM (AP) — A Stayton woman was sentenced to five years in prison after her toddler died in a house fire.
Jessica Marie Pearce, 27, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide by Judge Tracy Prall Sept. 17, the Statesman Journal reported. Pearce had entered a no-contest plea. Child neglect and criminal mistreatment charges were dismissed, court records show.
Pearce was away from home on Feb. 1, 2019, when firefighters responded to a house fire and found the body of 2-year-old Christopher James Pearce.
Pearce and her son had been living with roommates. She said she was running errands and left Christopher at home with a friend in addition to two other adults and a 12-year-old girl. She said without her knowledge, Bender left the toddler with the older child.
Pearce upon returning home, found it on fire and went into the house “hysterically” to find her son, court documents said. Firefighters later found the toddler.
Investigators say they found the fire originated in the bedroom where the child was found. Investigators found cinderblocks with a cast iron pan on top and several propane and/or butane canisters, according to the Office of the Marion County Public Defender.
The state fire marshal said the cause of the fire was “undetermined” because there were “multiple ignition sources” such as heating, smoking, and open flame, the statement said.
Defense attorney Sara Foroshani said Pearce was cooperative with searches and interviews.
It was found that Pearce and a roommate “used the butane to melt circuit boards from various electronics to extract precious metals,” statements show.
In the interview, Pearce said she figured it was “an honest way to make money, but that did not turn out.”