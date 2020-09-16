Police shoot man in Grants Pass
MEDFORD (AP) — Grants Pass police shot a man who is now in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said its officers were involved in the Wednesday shooting and that none were injured in the incident.
News outlets report the Josephine County Major Crimes team is investigating. No other information was immediately available.
High winds and wildfires reduce nation's largest apple crop
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington's apple crop will be up to 10% smaller than expected because wildfires and extreme windstorms have battered orchards in recent weeks, the Washington Apple Commission said Wednesday.
Washington supplies 65% of the nation's fresh apple crop each year, and the commission in August estimated the 2020 crop would total 134 million 40-pound boxes.
But over Labor Day weekend, a strong windstorm moving through central Washington state knocked many apples off trees, and damaged some trellis systems, the commission said.
The wind also fueled wildfires that produced intense smoke, preventing employees from safely working in orchards, the commission said.
Finally, more accurate reporting of how many apples were on trees found a lighter crop volume than expected, the commission said.
As a result, the commission is expecting this year's apple crop will be 5% to 10% lower than predicted.
Harvest runs from August to November, with most of the apples grown in irrigated orchards in central Washington, in a band running from the Oregon border to the Canadian border.
The state exports one-third of its fresh crop to over 60 countries, accounting for 95 percent of all U.S. apple exports, the commission said.
Crabbers accused of poaching in Oregon coast reserve area
ASTORIA (AP) — Two men are accused of poaching crab in the protected Cape Falcon Marine Reserve south of Cannon Beach using gear stolen from other crabbers.
Scott Giles, most recently of Ilwaco, Washington, and deckhand Travis Westerlund, of Astoria, face criminal charges including theft, criminal mischief, unlawful take and fishing in a prohibited area, following an indictment in August.
Given the alleged amount of stolen gear found in his possession, Giles, captain of the commercial fishing vessel The Baranof, faces felony theft charges.
A researcher with Oregon State University and a commercial crabber discovered a string of 19 pots hidden in the reserve area in April 2019. The pots were marked with a variety of paint colors, leading investigators to conclude they had been stolen from other crabbers.
The pots were tracked to seven commercial crabbers between Astoria and Newport, authorities said.
More pots were also discovered when someone ran over a line attached to two strings of crab pots, authorities said.
Investigators with the Oregon State Police’s fish and wildlife division marked the legal-sized crab they found in those pots and lowered the gear back in place. Then trooper Jim O’Connor waited at a local processing plant to see if anyone delivered the crab.
The marked crab hours later was delivered by The Baranof, authorities said. Investigators served search warrants before arresting Giles and Westerlund this summer. Both men have since been released as the cases proceed.
It wasn't immediately known if the men have lawyers to comment on their cases.
The Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, located offshore from Oswald West State Park in Tillamook County, was established in 2016 with harvest restrictions beginning the same year.
Pioneer in women's college sports has died in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Pioneering sports administrator Joanne Washburn, who spent 39 years at Washington State and was involved in a landmark lawsuit to bring equality to women's sports, has died at the age of 83.
The university said Washburn died on Tuesday in Pullman.
Washburn served as women’s athletic director at Washington State from 1965-82. During her time in that role, the women’s athletic program grew to eight varsity sports: volleyball, basketball, field hockey, skiing, tennis, track & field, gymnastics and swimming. Additionally, the annual budget grew from $2,000 to more than $1 million.
Washburn, along with 12 other coaches and 39 student athletes, filed a lawsuit in 1979 against WSU for failing to comply with Title IX, the 1972 federal law mandating gender equity for educational institutions receiving federal financial support. The lawsuit became a landmark women’s rights case, setting a precedent for all public four-year colleges and universities in the state.
Following her time as an administrator, Washburn became a full-time professor of physical education. She retired in 2004.