Prison evacuation leads to phone call pause for some inmates
PORTLAND (AP) — Oregon corrections officials have confirmed that over 1,300 inmates evacuated from the state women’s prison in Wilsonville were moved to central Oregon.
The Coffee Creek Correctional Facility was evacuated Thursday because of wildfire threats in Marion and Clackamas counties. Inmates are now at the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Department of Corrections spokesperson Jennifer Black said there are two facilities at Deer Ridge, one minimum security and one medium security. Men were moved from the medium security facility where they’re usually housed into the minimum security building, which had been vacant. Women from Coffee Creek were moved into the medium security facility.
Black said the women have access to phones, video calls and tablets, and that the inmates have to initiate the call.
Black said prison staffers are working to set up phone access for men.
Approximately 1,400 other inmates from three other Oregon prisons were evacuated earlier in the week due to fire threats. People from the Santiam Correctional Institution, Mill Creek Correctional Facility and Oregon State Correctional Institution were moved to the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.
Black said inmates from Santiam and Mill Creek moved back to those facilities Thursday, while inmates from the Oregon State Correctional Institution remain at the state penitentiary.
Judge OKs NORPAC settlement with farms
SALEM (AP) — A bankruptcy judge has approved a settlement agreement between the former NORPAC Foods processing company and some 100 member farms, which means they’ll collectively receive $4.5 million.
Continued litigation between the defunct food processor and growers would have been highly complex and could have derailed the current bankruptcy process, the Capital Press reported.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Peter McKittrick said during a Friday court hearing that the court appreciates the work that went into the settlement.
Settlements have been reached in almost all the major lawsuits involving the cooperative, which is now called North Pacific Canners & Packers after selling its name and intellectual property.
If the deal between farmers and the cooperative had collapsed, it would have meant the end for the cooperative’s proposed bankruptcy plan, under which $28 million would be distributed to unsecured creditors who’d be repaid for about 25% to 50% of what they’re owed by year’s end, he said.
Payments to individual growers will range from about $1,400 to $300,000 under the settlement deal, though the $4.5 million represents less than 28% of what the farmers said they were owed for crop deliveries.
Patriot Prayer leader sues Multnomah County DA
PORTLAND (AP) — Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson and supporter Russell Schultz, who both face riot charges in Multnomah County, have filed a federal lawsuit against the county’s district attorney, alleging selective prosecution based on political beliefs.
The suit filed Friday accuses Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt of engaging in unfair prosecution by refusing to dismiss a sole felony riot allegation against them.
The claim comes after Schmidt's new office policy saying he won't pursue that charge against people involved in recent Portland protests without an accompanying allegation of specific property damage or use of force, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
On May Day 2019, Gibson and Schultz are among six men accused of inciting a riot between right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-leaning antifa outside a Portland pub. Gibson and Schultz have pleaded not guilty and their trials are set for October.