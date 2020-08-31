GOP fails to gather enough signatures for Gov. Brown recall
SALEM (AP) — The Oregon Republican Party didn't gather enough signatures by Monday’s deadline to recall Gov. Kate Brown.
It's the its second time an effort to recall the governor has failed in less than a year, the Statesman Journal reported.
“It’s gut-wrenching to deliver this news,” Oregon GOP Chair Bill Currier said over a Facebook livestream to supporters.
Republicans have accused Brown of abusing her power and runing the state’s economy through shutdowns imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor has said shutdowns were in keeping with the advice of public health experts and were intended to save lives.
For the recall to continue, the state GOP needed to gather and submit 280,050 valid signatures to the Secretary of State’s office by Aug. 31. That's 90 days from when the recall effort was initiated.
Currier said their campaign gathered 277,254 signatures, which would be about 2,800 short of the required number. They would not submit any signatures to the Secretary of State’s office.
Most signature-gathering efforts turn in many thousands more signatures than required to ensure they’ve gathered enough that can be verified by elections officials.
Republicans constitute about 25 percent of registered voters in the state, while Democrats make up 35 percent and nonaffiliated voters make up 33 percent.
Bow hunter killed by elk that charged him
TILLAMOOK (AP) — Authorities say a bow hunter was killed when an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers.
Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David of Hillsboro was archery hunting Saturday on private property in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn’t able to find it before dark.
KOIN reports that on Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it. However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers.
The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries. The elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail following the investigation.
Ex-Olympic veterinarian in Tahoe area guilty of tax evasion
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Lake Tahoe-area veterinarian and former professor at the University of California, Davis who oversaw treatment of horses at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing has pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Sacramento says 63-year-old Jack Ray Snyder of Truckee, California admitted he under-reported nearly $350,000 in income from 2011-14. More than $212,000 of that was due for the 2011 tax year.
Prosecutors say Snyder took deductions that weren’t allowed and endorsed outside client payment checks to directly pay credit card bills.
A federal grand jury indicted him in 2018 on eight counts of tax evasion and filing false tax returns. He intended to enter a guilty plea in July but U.S. District Judge William Shubb refused to accept the plea agreement.
As part of a new plea deal, prosecutors say he pleaded guilty last week to a single count of tax evasion. He faces up to five years in prison and a $100,000 fine at his Nov. 16 sentencing before Judge Shubb in federal court in Sacramento.
Prosecutors say the judge will determine the appropriate penalty based on a number of sentencing guidelines.