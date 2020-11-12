Oregon City mayor recalled in special electionOREGON CITY (AP) — The residents of Oregon City have voted to recall their mayor.
According to the Clackamas County Elections website, FOX12-TV reports 68% of people voted to remove Mayor Dan Holladay from office.
Earlier this year, some members of the community began a campaign to recall Holladay following Holladay’s reactions to the pandemic and the recent racial justice movement.
Holladay had asked businesses to defy Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order. Then, as protests for racial justice began, Holladay posted to Facebook, downplaying police violence against the Black community.
But, those community members also said as they looked further into Holladay’s actions, people also became upset over his council meeting attendance record and his managing of city funds.
Oregon City commissioners passed a vote of no confidence in Holladay in July. In October, an investigation found that Holladay had violated the rules of the city commission.
“There were two specific events that really prompted the excitement behind this campaign, but really this was about the basics of being a good government official and doing your job,” said Adam Marl, campaign manager for the Committee to Recall Dan Holladay.
He says the committee was a non-partisan endeavor. He says the message of last night’s vote is that the city is better than Dan Holladay.
Voters will choose a new mayor in March to complete the remainder of Holladay’s term.
Nighttime deer hunts approved at airportWARRENTON (AP) — The Port of Astoria got city approval for nighttime hunts to kill deer causing a danger to aircraft at the Astoria Regional Airport.
Gary Kobes, airport manager, said the Port has 10 kill permits from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and more are available if needed, The Astorian reported.
“I got a call from the Coast Guard ... that there were eight or 10 deer out on the runway one night, and went out the following night and, in about an hour’s time, spotted nine or 10 deer,” Kobes told the City Commission this week.
Deer are considered dangerous to aircraft when inside a fence surrounding the runways. A Learjet from the Canadian military struck an elk in the early 2000s and caught fire. Everyone escaped, but the plane was destroyed, Kobes said.
The Port has built a fence and put cattle guards on roadways around the airfield to keep animals out.
Volunteers will begin hunting in the coming week at night with spotlights to avoid people on the Airport Dike Trail, Kobes said. The hunts could happen over several weeks, he said, and the meat will be distributed to food banks.
Police: Man arrested after injuring 3 in head-on collisionVANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man involved in a head-on collision in late September that injured three people after investigators believe he was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol during the crash.
John C. Clifford, 39, of Battle Ground was arrested Wednesday on charges of vehicular assault, The Columbian reported. He was booked into the Clark County Jail.
The Clark County sheriff’s office said Detective Ryan Preston found that Clifford was drunk driving and going faster than the posted 50-mph speed limit on a rural road in southwest Washington state, about 30 miles north of Portland.
Clifford was traveling south in a Chevrolet coupe when he crossed over the centerline of the road and struck a Nissan SUV driven by Lori Anchors, 61, the sheriff’s office said. Two children were in the car with Anchors.
Clifford was taken to a hospital by helicopter, while Anchors and the two children were taken by ambulance.