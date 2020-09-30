Medford police facing suits after homeless camp sweepMEDFORD (AP) — Eight people arrested by the Medford Police Department during a recent homeless camp sweep say they plan to sue the city, its police department and Jackson County.
Attorney Justin Rosas, who represents the arrestees, called the arrests unconstitutional, disputing the park was ever closed to the public to justify trespassing charges.
In a statement, and in tort claims obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Rosas said arrestees were denied medication, harassed and held for hours after posting bail at the Jackson County Jail. The Associated Press has emailed county Sheriff Nathan Sickler seeking comment.
Rosas said the lawsuit’s goal is to provoke better treatment of people living outside in southern Oregon.
Around 8 a.m. on Sept. 22, about two dozen Medford police officers evicted people who had set up camp at the city’s Hawthorne Park.
Police arrested 11 people, including Jefferson Public Radio reporter April Ehrlich. Most were cited for trespassing, except two who were arrested on outstanding warrants and Ehrlich, who also faces charges of interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.
Ehrlich’s attorney, Stephen Houze, denied the allegations. Houze said it’s “our position that (Ehrlich) did not violate any laws and was fully within her rights of the First Amendment to perform her duties as a journalist at the scene.”
Medford officials deny closing the park was unlawful. Deputy city attorney Eric Mitton said City Manager Brian Sjothun ordered the park closed, citing a provision in the city charter that says the manager “shall have general supervision over all city property.”
“I would say generally that we consider the closure of Hawthorne Park to all individuals for health and safety reasons to be a lawful closure of the park,” Mitton said.
In a statement, Rosa and his clients said they don’t believe that section of the city charter allows the closure of a park.
Teen hiker missing near Mount St. Helens found by searchersVANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver teen who was missing for more than 24 hours after going on a hike with family was found by searchers, The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
The sheriff’s office said that Anthony Mancuso was alive and walking out with searchers on Monday night.
The sheriff’s office wrote on social media that county search and rescue personnel found a teen’s shoe stuck in the mud in the early evening hours not far from where he was last seen Sunday near Mount St. Helens.
They continued to search in the same general direction and later found him. The Daily News reported he was found in a tree, according to the sheriff’s office. The teen told searchers when he walked off, he lost his footing at the edge of a hilltop and fell down the hill.
An animal startled him and he ran into a bush, where he remained for some time before climbing the tree, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Brad Thurman told The Columbian in an email that deputies were dispatched around 3 p.m. Sunday for a teen missing near Hummocks Trail off Spirit Lake Highway.
The teen’s mother told deputies her son had stepped off the trail and did not return. According to social media posts by family, he did not have water or food and was not dressed for inclement weather.
12 years in prison for speeding driver who killed 2 womenPORTLAND (AP) — A young man who drove through the streets of Portland at speeds estimated at 50 mph to 80 mph has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for running a red light and crashing into another car, killing two women.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Antonio Montgomery gathered documents from his BMW SUV before running from the crash in the southeast part of the city on July 8, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Montgomery, then 20, ran into a home and hid in a shower. When the residents found him, he ran off and later was found hiding in a swimming pool under a tarp. Two months earlier, Montgomery had been charged with criminal driving while suspended or revoked, and had a warrant out for his arrest.
Tuesday, during his sentencing hearing in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Montgomery apologized to the family of Charlene Hauth, 60, and Robin Macready, 59 — sisters who died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Shortly before the fatal crash, Montgomery crashed into a different car about one mile away.
Earlier in September, Montgomery pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run driving and third-degree assault for injuring someone in another car that he struck. In addition to the prison time, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Christopher Marshall ordered that Montgomery’s driver’s license be permanently revoked.
Portland: Contractor created false woman-owned businessPORTLAND (AP) — The City of Portland said Wednesday it will fine the owners of a painting contractor $20,000, saying they created a “front company” in order to qualify as a woman-owned business.
The city is accusing the business, Portland Coatings, of receiving over $1 million in contracts while falsely claiming to be owned by a woman.
Portland began investigating Terezia Nyland and her husband, Michael, in 2017 after an unspecified tip to the city’s ombudsman office, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The city said Portland Coatings’ address is actually the loading dock for a business Michael Nyland owns, Williamsen & Bleid. In addition to the $20,000 fine, the city suspended the Nylands’ eligibility to do business for the city for three years.
The Nylands’ lawyer said Tuesday they plan to challenge the city’s findings.
“Terezia Nyland is, and has always been, Portland Coatings’ majority shareholder and chief executive,” attorney Matthew Colley wrote in an email. “She and her husband have done nothing wrong, and they will be vindicated in the appeals process.”
This is the first time Portland enforced a 2015 state law that gives the city the authority to investigate whether businesses qualify for public contracts that give preference to “disadvantaged businesses.” That category includes businesses owned by people who are Blacks, Hispanic, Native American, women and others who have historically had less access to lucrative government contracts.
Last month, a city audit found Portland’s efforts to reduce disparities in city construction contracting had some effect, “but they also suffered from design flaws and mismanagement, and were vulnerable to gamesmanship.”