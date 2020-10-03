3 die in car crash near Sisters
BEND (AP) — Three people died when a car veered off a road near Sisters into a tree Thursday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash at about 9:17 p.m. Thursday about a mile south of state Highway 242, a sheriff’s office news release said.
Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department personnel determined all three people inside the car died as a result of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
The identities of the victims haven’t been disclosed, The Bulletin reported.
An investigation determined that the car, traveling north, left the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree, ejecting two of the three people inside, according to the sheriff’s office.
A spokesperson from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
Police release names of 2 shot to death in Portland
PORTLAND (AP) — Police have released the names of two people shot to death in North Portland earlier this week.
The Portland Police Bureau said Friday that Amber Coughtry and Billy Lewnes, both 41, were shot in a car parked in a turnout on North Force Avenue about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Police confirmed the shooting hours after it happened and said homicide detectives had responded to the scene, but police would not confirm whether anyone was dead.
On Wednesday, police confirmed two people were killed. Police have refused to disclose any details about a suspect or any information about the circumstances of the shooting.
Portland police officer Derek Carmon said there is “no threat to the community” but would not explain why.
Investigators have not released any information about arrests in the case and no one has been booked into jail since the shooting on charges of killing someone, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Coughtry and Lewnes are the 36th and 37th people to die by homicide in Portland this year, according to police.
Police shoot man to death in southwestern Washington
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Police have shot and killed a 33-year-old man they were trying to arrest on a warrant in southwestern Washington, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting, which happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in Longview, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The man was armed and ran from Longview detectives, the sheriff’s office said. Police failed to to capture him using less-than-lethal means, the sheriff’s office said.
At least one officer fired at the man during a chase on foot, the sheriff’s office said.
The man died late at a hospital. The sheriff’s office did not give any further details, including whether the man pointed or fired a gun at police, the Daily News reported. The involved officers’ name or names, the man’s name and why a warrant had been issued for his arrest have not been released.
No officers were injured, the sheriff’s office said.