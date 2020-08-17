Crews make progress on Columbia River Gorge fire; fire chars Bend
MOSIER — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge that has destroyed dozens of structures is 65% contained, according to authorities.
KOIN reports that some evacuation orders were downgraded as of Monday because of the containment progress. The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres and fire officials don’t believe they’ll have the blaze fully contained until the end of the month.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says 36 structures have been destroyed and about 660 remain threatened.
Gov. Kate Brown on Monday visited the site of the Mosier Creek Fire, was briefed on its status, visited a fire line and met with a family whose home was destroyed.
“I’d like to thank the incredible men and women on the frontlines fighting to protect the homes and livelihoods of so many in Wasco County,” Brown said in a news release. “We must continue to remain vigilant and do all we can to prevent additional wildfires, especially since 90% of all wildfires this season are human caused.”
She added that hot, dry conditions are expected to continue in Oregon.
Over the weekend a wildfire in Bend in central Oregon scorched scores of vehicles at an auto wrecking facility. Acres of vehicles were hollowed out, with windshields melted onto steering wheel frames and molten metal littering the ground in now-hardened pools.
“It’s pretty well charred up,” Matt Sprauge, B&R Auto Wrecking's manager, told the Bend Bulletin.
Sprauge learned about the fire around 4 p.m. Saturday. The cars smoldered throughout the night and by Sunday, some parts were still smoking, and small fires flared up on the lot.
22-year-old woman killed, man charged with murder
PORTLAND (AP) — A 20-year-old man is facing murder charges in the death of a 22-year-old woman, Gresham police said Monday.
Brian Washington II was arrested Sunday after police began investigating the death of Iryonna Bynum at a Gresham home. Police initially responded to the home Tuesday on reports that a woman, later identified as Bynum, was not breathing.
Police would not say whether Bynum died at the home or at a hospital, and they did not specify the manner in which she was killed, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. But they said an autopsy revealed the cause of death was homicide.
Washington has pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder constituting domestic violence. While the charge includes a domestic violence component, police have not specified the nature of their relationship.