2 inmates from same Oregon prison die on same dayPENDLETON (AP) — Two inmates from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution died of COVID-19 within hours of each other, prison officials said Thursday.
The deaths on Wednesday bring the total of COVID-19 fatalities in Oregon’s prisons to five, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The first inmate to die was a man between the ages of 65 and 75 who died during the day.
The second inmate was between the ages of 50 and 60 and died in the evening.
Both men died at a local hospital, according to a news release.
Judge orders USPS to provide info on service changesYAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is giving the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service 10 days to turn over records and information about service changes that critics say could undermine mail-in voting in the November election.
More than 20 states filed lawsuits last week over the changes, including 14 states that sued in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian on Thursday granted the states’ request to speed up discovery in that case. The Justice Department opposed the request, saying that much of the information the states are seeking is already in the public record, including in congressional testimony that DeJoy gave on Monday, and that responding to the states’ information requests within 10 days would be burdensome.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced the same day the lawsuit was filed that he was halting many of the changes, which included reducing overtime and removing mail sorting equipment. But Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said many questions remain about the Postal Service’s actions, whether the changes such as the removal of sorting equipment are being reversed, and whether mail delays will continue.
He noted the case isn’t just about the timely delivery of mail-in ballots, but also about the delivery of prescriptions, Social Security benefits and other items people depend on.
Among the information sought by the states is a list of all mail sorting machines identified for decommissioning, including their locations, and whether they will be reinstalled if they have already been decommissioned.
Lawsuit: Beaverton Schools failed to investigate teacherPORTLAND (AP) — A former student from Aloha High School is suing the Beaverton School District after a teacher was convicted of sending her sexually explicit photos and videos of himself.
The suit, which asks for more than $2 million in damages, says the district failed to monitor the teacher’s communications with students and didn’t take action even after it became aware of some of the teacher’s troubling behavior, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In March, Timothy Yee, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of luring a minor. He received 120 days in jail, three years of probation, is required to register as a sex offender and must undergo sex offender treatment. Yee admitted as part of a plea deal to sending a 16-year-old student naked photos of himself and a video of himself engaged in a sexual act.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleged that Yee had electronic communications with multiple students across multiple social media platforms, none of which included district oversight or that of parents or guardians.
In August 2018, an Aloha High School teacher told district administrators that Yee had been engaging in questionable behavior with students over social media, according to the suit. It wasn’t until a second teacher complained that an investigation was initiated, the suit says.
Man arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Portland womanPORTLAND (AP) — A young man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Portland woman in July, Portland police said.
Kceon Colbert, 19, was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Clark County jail, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police said he will face charges related to the death of Shai’India Harris. Harris was shot and killed outside a home in Portland on July 10.
Harris died before medics arrived, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if Colbert has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
Police did not immediately say how they identified Colbert as a suspect, what information led to his arrest in Clark County, or the circumstances of his arrest. Police have also not provided any information about the circumstances of the shooting, or the relationship between Harris and Colbert.
A Facebook page entitled “Justice for Shai’India,” operated by family and friends, says Harris and Colbert were previously in a relationship.