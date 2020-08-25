Vancouver school board backs retiring Chieftain mascot
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver Public Schools in Washington appears ready to retire the mascot at Columbia River High School after hearing feedback that decried its Native American imagery as offensive and racist.
In a workshop Tuesday, the board of directors indicated their support for retiring the mascot image of a Plains Indian chief, The Columbian reported.
Members heard from leaders of local Native American tribes who urged the school district to eliminate the mascot.
“It’s too often a slur,” said Mike Iyall, former vice chairman and current tribal council member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. “It’s an idea that’s time has passed.”
The board could formally vote to OK its removal at its next meeting. Wendy Smith, school board president, said Tuesday there’s “no cause to keep it in place.”
“We shouldn’t be making Sambos of anyone’s heritage,” school board member Camara Banfield said, referring to the outdated and racist caricature of Black people.
The mascot has been challenged multiple times with students voting in 1994 and again in 2019 to keep the imagery. A petition to remove the chieftain has garnered over 1,700 signatures this summer.
Farms pay $325K to settle guest worker mistreatment claims
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two farms in Washington state have agreed to pay $325,000 to settle accusations that they mistreated foreign guest workers.
Green Acre Farms and Valley Fruit Orchards of Yakima County have reached an agreement to end years of litigation with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Capital Press reported. The dispute was over alleged discrimination against Thai workers hired through the H-2A program.
While a federal judge threw out the EEOC’s lawsuit twice previously, the agency has “remained committed to appealing and carrying this on,” said Beth Joffe, attorney for the farms.
“The growers decided they needed to stop the bleed, so to speak,” Joffe said.
The federal agency will seek to distribute the $325,000 to 105 former guest workers from Thailand and the farm operations must follow certain practices and policies regarding their workers.
Those injunctive terms are “an affirmation of what Green Acre Farms is doing and has been doing for many years,” Joffe said. Valley Fruit Orchards has ceased agricultural operations.
In 2010, the federal government accused labor contractor Global Horizons of abusing Thai guest workers in violation of criminal human trafficking laws.