Man with religious objection to filing tax returns sentenced
PORTLAND (AP) — A judge Thursday sentenced a northwestern Oregon man to probation for four counts of willfully failing to file tax returns after the court last year threw out his religious objection as a viable defense in an unusual second trial with no jury or witnesses.
Michael Bowman, of Columbia City, said the case has destroyed him financially and he accused the judge of causing him a “grave injustice” by rejecting his defense that he didn’t want to fund abortion, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
“I'm down to nothing and I’m doing this on principle,” Bowman, 56, said.
He declined to pay taxes because he said he believed the government owed him an accommodation based on his reading of the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Oregon Constitution.
The jury was stuck on the key question of whether Bowman intentionally failed to follow the law.
Before sentencing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman said he didn’t believe Bowman was a con man trying to avoid his tax obligation but that there was a sincere belief behind it.
Mosman said that informed his decision to place Bowman on probation for refusing to pay taxes from 2011 through 2014. Mosman also ordered Bowman to pay $138,026 in restitution, file tax returns by April 15 each year and provide probation officers with access to his financial information.
Investigation underway after dead man found on side of road
MADRAS (AP) — A man’s body was spotted on the side of the road by a passing motorist Thursday northwest of Madras.
The Bend Bulletin reports a death investigation is underway. The man’s name was not released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening.
Around 6:44 a.m. Thursday, a person pulled over on NW Danube Drive near U.S. Highway 26 to call 911 and report seeing a dead man next to the road.
“The investigation continues,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins. “We’re keeping our lips pretty sealed about identity and cause right at the moment.”
The body is being held at the Bel-Air Funeral Home, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy is scheduled on Friday.
The multi-agency Central Oregon Major Incident Team is investigating.