Man sentenced to repay millions in marijuana lab explosion
MEDFORD (AP) — A man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison and ordered to repay millions of dollars for his role in a marijuana lab explosion that caused a wildfire in which a firefighter got hurt.
The Mail Tribune reports 24-year-old Michael Cashmareck was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court this week after pleading guilty to arson and assault charges in connection with the East Evans fire in August 2019.
He was ordered to pay nearly $4 million in restitution for causing an explosion near Rogue River that quickly became a wildfire prompting mandatory evacuations in the neighborhood. Cashmareck had been making butane honey oil, a concentrated marijuana extract.
The fire was contained within a day. One firefighter working in difficult terrain at night was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
Man charged with hate crime in stabbing of Black man
PORTLAND (AP) — A Colorado man has been indicted on federal hate crime charges after a Black man was stabbed in the neck in an eastern Oregon restaurant, prosecutors said.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a grand jury in Eugene this week indicted 26-year-old Nolan Strauss on one charge of committing a hate crime involving an attempt to kill. Court documents say on Dec. 21, 2019 the 48-year-old victim was in Ontario, Oregon, waiting in the Arby’s lobby where he was applying for a job.
Strauss came up from behind and stabbed the man in the neck, prosecutors said. The attack was “unprovoked and without warning,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
A struggle ensued and the man freed himself while Strauss was restrained by Arby’s employees. When asked why he had attacked the man, Strauss told an employee “I don’t like Black people,” prosecutors said.
The victim was flown to an Idaho hospital where he had surgery for two lacerations to his neck.
Strauss is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Oct. 20 and could face a life sentence in federal prison if convicted. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.
2-year-old accidentally run over, killed in Prineville
Prineville (AP) — A toddler was killed Thursday when run over by a vehicle at a property in Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office deputies, Crook County Fire and Rescue crew and Oregon State Police troopers responded at 5:58 p.m. and attempted life saving measures to the child, who was transported to a local hospital. The child was later pronounced dead, The Bulletin reported.
An investigation determined the incident was an accident, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the child and others involved have not been released.