No. 12 Oregon preseason favorite to win Pac-12 titleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — No. 12 Oregon has been picked by the media as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 championship when the conference resumes its season.
The Ducks received 21 votes to capture a title game that’s slated to be played Dec. 18. Others receiving votes to win the crown in a poll released Wednesday include USC with 15, along with Arizona State and Utah with one apiece.
The media has successfully selected the conference champion in 31 of the last 59 polls.
Oregon also picked up 35 of the 38 first-place votes to repeat as the Pac-12 North division champion, followed by California with three. The rest of the predicted order of finish went Washington, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.
On the Pac-12 South side, USC earned 32 first-place votes. The Trojans were followed by Arizona State, Utah, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona.
The league voted last month to resume the season after postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seven-game, conference-only schedule will begin Nov. 7.
Oregon City mayor fights recall effort over protest comments
OREGON CITY (AP) — The mayor of a Portland suburb said Tuesday he will not resign from the position amid an effort to recall him after comments in which he downplayed police brutality against African Americans.
Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay had until October 6 to respond to the recall petition, which last week had collected more than enough signatures to start the process, KTVL-TV reported.
In the response, Holladay urged voters not to support his recall and pushed back against those offended by his comments saying, “we all have rights to believe and say what we believe and not be ridiculed, cancelled, or recalled for fighting for our citizens first.”
In one post on Facebook, KATU-TV reported Holladay asked why “We can have riots, looting and vandalism but not a fireworks show on the 4th of July?”
Since Holladay chose not to resign, voters will decide whether to recall him in a special election on Nov. 10. If he is voted out, an election will be held in March to replace him.
Man sent to hospital instead of facing trial in wife’s deathLA GRANDE (AP) — An eastern Oregon man who was facing trial over the death of his wife has been sent to the state psychiatric hospital.
Ronald Lee of La Grande was set to face a Union County jury in November on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Loretta Williams. Court records show Circuit Judge Thomas Powers on Tuesday signed a order finding Lee unfit to proceed, The Observer reported. The state accused Lee of killing Williams in November 2018 at her home in Cove. At the time the two were divorcing.
Lee was hospitalized after having a stroke in January while in custody at the Union County Correctional Facility in La Grande. He then underwent a mental health evaluation.
The court canceled the murder trial after Dr. Michael Saul Farris, a Portland-based psychiatrist, determined Lee was danger to himself or others because of a mental disorder and requires hospital care due to the dangerousness and the acuity of symptoms of the disorder, according to the judge’s order. The court received Farris’ report Oct. 1.
According to the court order, after a 60-day evaluation, the state will determine if Lee can stand trial in the future.
Portland rally ordered away from U.S. immigration buildingPORTLAND (AP) — Federal authorities declared an unlawful assembly outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, where Oregon protesters have rallied against racial injustice almost every night for months.
Authorities ordered people to leave the area Tuesday night for throwing objects over the building’s fence and deployed tear gas and smoke to disperse the crowd, reported Oregon Public Broadcasting. Four people were arrested.
Often violent protests have roiled Portland for more than four months since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
On Sunday police arrested six people during protests. Dozens of people had organized at a park near downtown for a march. Authorities say several people spray-painted a building and people marched to the Justice Center and Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct.
Arrests were made on charges like disorderly conduct, assaulting a public safety officer and criminal mischief.
Man arrested, charged with rape of woman at Portland barPORTLAND (AP) — A man faces rape and other charges after authorities say he attacked a woman at one of Southeast Portland’s most popular bars more than a year ago.
Kyle Robert Tait, 28, was booked Monday into Multnomah County’s downtown jail on suspicion of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
His arrest and first court appearance come nearly 19 months after the alleged attack on March 31, 2019, at the White Owl Social Club. Police and bar officials said it happened during a dance party celebrating Holi, a renowned Hindu festival held worldwide.
In the following weeks, a parent of the alleged victim placed photos around town and on social media that showed Tait’s picture, leveled sexual assault allegations against him and asked anyone who may have seen him at the White Owl event to call police.
Court records show a Multnomah County grand jury met to review the case in October 2019. It reconvened on Sept. 15 and indicted Tait, court records show.
Lisa Ludwig, an attorney for Tait, said the first grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by her client and the case was closed. However, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office decided to reopen the investigation and assign a new prosecutor to the case, Ludwig said.
“Both moves are very unusual,” she said.
The District Attorney’s Office declined to provide additional details. The Portland Police Bureau did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.
“Mr. Tait has been ready to fight this case since April 1, 2019,” Ludwig said. “He’s suffered a lot of harassment as a result of these allegations.”