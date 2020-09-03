Portland mayor says he’ll move after protests at his condo
PORTLAND (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s looking for a new place to live after his Pearl District condominium building has been the site of repeated demonstrations, including on Monday when crowds demanded he resign and people set fires and broke windows.
In an email Tuesday from Wheeler to other residents of the 16-floor high-rise tower, the mayor said it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” that he finds a new home. He assured them that police are taking their safety concerns seriously and invited them to a meeting Thursday that will include himself and officers.
The building has 114 units and retail space. Wheeler bought his two-bedroom condominium for $840,000 in 2017, according to Multnomah County property records.
Protests calling for policing and social justice reforms have taken place daily throughout the city since late May. Demonstrators have gathered outside Wheeler’s condominium building occasionally since mid-June and at least twice when he was not there. On Monday, some in a group of more than 200 damaged the building and sidewalk and threw a burning bundle of newspapers into a retail space.
Trial begins for Sunriver officer accused of misconduct
BEND (AP) — The trial of an ex-Sunriver Police officer whose relationship with a dispatcher came to light in connection with misconduct allegations has begun in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Kasey Hughes is accused of two counts of official misconduct for an incident while he was the lone officer patrolling Sunriver, The Bulletin reported.
Hughes violated his law enforcement oath by failing to tell a supervisor he was leaving his jurisdiction to be with a woman with whom he was having an affair, and then attempting to cover up the trip, prosecutors said.
The woman had called Hughes that night and told him she’d been raped in the downtown Bend parking garage, prosecutors said. Hughes was derelict in his duties for not investigating the woman’s statement or passing it on to the Bend Police Department, according to prosecutors.
Hughes’ defense asserts he acted only out of concern for the woman’s well-being — not to conceal an affair — and it would have been inappropriate for him to investigate her statement on his own.
Bend Police later interviewed a suspect in the rape case but the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office opted not to charge him.
Man who fatally shot manager at workplace pleads guilty
PORTLAND (AP) — A Woodburn man accused of fatally shooting his former boss pleaded guilty to the killing Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison.
Camilo Santiago-Santiago, 25, was convicted of killing Carl Hellinger, 36, at Heritage Specialty Foods in 2019, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Hellinger was a manager at the food processing facility, and Santiago-Santiago had recently been fired from his job there.
He received a life sentence with a 25-year minimum.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Santiago-Santiago entered the building on the morning of Nov. 15, walked down a hallway and entered an office where Hellinger was working. He fired a handgun at Hellinger eight times, Owen said. Hellinger died at the scene.
Owen said Santiago-Santiago was fired several weeks before the shooting because he repeatedly showed up to work intoxicated. He said Santiago-Santiago’s blood alcohol content at the time of the shooting was 0.22.