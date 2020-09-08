Endangered whale dies on southern Oregon beach
BANDON (AP) — An endangered species of whale that became stranded on a southern Oregon beach died over the weekend, officials said.
The 38-foot sei whale died Saturday evening after it was stranded on the sand by the tide, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Marine mammal biologists say the sei whale was not yet mature. The species prefers to live in temperate waters in the mid-latitudes. Officials said a necropsy would be done to learn why the animal got stranded.
Oregon State University and Washington-based nonporofits World Vets and Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research were performing the necropsy.
Afterward, the carcass was to be buried on the beach.
Sei whales typically live far out from coastlines in deep ocean waters. They are found in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. In summer, they are commonly found in the Gulf of Maine, and on Georges Bank and Stellwagen Bank off the U.S. coast in the western North Atlantic.
However, the whales have unpredictable patterns of where they live.
The whales are endangered in the U.S. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are about 8,600 sei whales in the North Pacific — 20% of the 42,000 that used to live in those waters.
Idaho tax revenues blow past expectations for August
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s state tax revenue for August blew past predictions for the second consecutive month, state budget officials said Tuesday.
Idaho’s state tax revenues came in $37 million, or 13 percent, over forecasts, and the state is looking at a potential $500 million in surplus tax revenue for the fiscal year that started in July.
Republican Gov. Brad Little told The Associated Press the latest numbers bode well for his plan to reopen the economy while handling the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But he said he’s viewing the latest budget numbers cautiously.
He attributed some of the good numbers to conservative budgeting and cuts to regulations.
Idaho’s unemployment has dropped to 5 percent after reaching nearly 12 percent earlier this year, though 45,000 workers remain unemployed. Under Little’s reopening plan, nearly all businesses can now reopen, excluding large venues where the virus could spread easily.
22 arrested in Seattle protests against racial injustice
SEATTLE (AP) — As Seattle crossed the 100-day mark for protests against racial injustice and police violence, demonstrations continued Monday focused on the Seattle Police Department, its budget and the police union.
The Seattle Times reports about 200 people marched to the Sodo offices of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, where police descended on the crowd, scuffles broke out and 22 people were arrested on suspicion of assault, arson, obstructing and failure to disperse.
Meanwhile, King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle organized a separate caravan of events Monday in all seven Seattle City Council districts. The groups called on the City Council to override Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto of the council’s revised 2020 budget that would have cut up to 100 police officers and made other reductions to the police department.
The groups have called for redirecting funds to Black-led organizations and community services. Durkan has criticized the City Council for what she calls insufficient planning for the police cuts and objected to cutting the salaries of SPD’s command staff.