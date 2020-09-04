Man, child, dog rescued after 48 hours in Mount Hood ravine
MOUNT HOOD (AP) — A man and his young daughter, along with their dog, were rescued Thursday from a ravine where the man had been injured and stuck for more than 48 hours without supplies, officials said.
Peter Munro, a 37-year-old Canby resident, had gone to Kinzel Lake in the Mt. Hood National Forest to set up camp on Tuesday. Munro’s wife, Camille Munro, arrived that evening, but found the camp empty.
She figured the rest of the family had gone for a hike, but when no one returned by Wednesday morning, she began searching and found their truck at a nearby trailhead.
Camille Munro called 911 and reported them missing.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a search-and-rescue team and with help from other rescue teams including the Air National Guard, people scoured the remote terrain overnight for any sign of the child and her father.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, teams found the lost hikers, along with their dog Buck, in a ravine. Peter Munro was hurt and unable to walk. They were found about 1,200 feet below where they had begun hiking roughly two days before. Leila Munro and Buck were both uninjured.
Peter Munro was strapped into a basket, carried to a waiting medical crew and transferred to a hospital, officials said.
Leila Munro and Buck were reunited with Camille Munro.
State overpaid furloughed school staff; now wants money back
PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregon Employment Department erroneously paid about $100,000 in unemployment benefits to 155 eastern Oregon school district staff who were furloughed last spring, according to the Baker School District.
The state wants the money back.
The district learned about the problem last week, said Michelle Glover, the schools’ business manager. She said the overpayments amounted to between $630 and $730 per employee, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The state isn’t demanding that workers repay it now, according to Glover. But if they don’t, the state will deduct the funds from any future unemployment claims those staffers make.
The employment department has struggled to administer its benefits program during the pandemic. It declined to address this problem, saying state law prevents it from discussing unemployment claims at any organization — even school districts and other public entities that are generally subject to public records disclosure.
The Baker City schools, like other districts, furloughed employees for one day a week when the pandemic began to save money in anticipation of a fall budget crunch. The Baker School District tapped into the state’s Work Share program to compensate employees for the lost wages.
Computer breach at OSU exposes personal info of 1,700
CORVALLIS (AP) — The personal information of some Oregon State University students and faculty members may have been compromised during a computer security breach, officials said.
A hacker accessed a computer server for the university’s Ecampus online education program this summer, gaining access to records containing the names and OSU email addresses of about 1,700 students and faculty.
The university made the announcement on Thursday and said in some cases, the hacker also gained access to their personal mailing addresses and phone numbers.
No Social Security numbers or financial data were exposed in the incident, according to university officials.
The hacker has not yet been identified, but the FBI is pursuing a criminal investigation.
The university has notified everyone affected by the breach and is offering free credit monitoring and other services.