Trump supporters meet for vehicle rally outside Portland
PORTLAND (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon in a small town south of Portland for a pro-Donald Trump vehicle rally — just over a week after member of a far right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon’s largest city.
Vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police gathered at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City about noon, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The rally’s organizers said they would drive to the state capital, Salem, and members of the right-wing groups the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer would be in attendance. Organizers said they did not plan to enter Multnomah County, where Portland is located. Oregon City is about 20 miles south of Portland.
On Aug. 29 Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of Patriot Prayer, was killed in Portland after a pro-Trump caravan went downtown. Trump supporters fired paint ball cannisters at counter-demonstrators, who tried to block their way.
Danielson’s suspected killer, Michael Forest Reinoehl, was fatally shot by police Thursday. Reinoehl was a supporter of antifa — shorthand for anti-fascists and an umbrella description for far-left-leaning militant groups.
6 Oregon and 2 Washington inmates die of COVID-19
ONTARIO (AP) — Six prisoners in Oregon have now died after testing positive for COVID-19, while two inmates in Washington state have died from the disease.
KVAL reports an Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody died on September 6, 2020. He was incarcerated at the Snake River Correctional Institution and passed away in a local hospital.
He tested positive for COVID-19. He was between 60 and 70 years old. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. This is the sixth AIC to die who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Washington state Department of Corrections reports two inmates have died and 449 have tested positive. The deaths were at the Coyote Ridge Correctional Center.
One staff member in Washington state died of the disease and 156 workers tested positive.
Farmer’s Almanac predicts wet winter
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dwight Little jokes that farmers fall into two camps when it comes to their faith in the “Old Farmer’s Almanac’s” long-term weather prognostications: There are those who believe and those who don’t.
“Then maybe there’s the blend, too, who want to believe when it’s in their favor and discount it when it’s not,” the Newdale farmer told the Idaho State Journal, upon further reflection.
By Little’s logic, the almanac should have plenty of believers throughout Idaho farming country in its recently released full 2020-2021 winter weather forecast, which calls for above-normal snowfall throughout Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Above-normal precipitation is also expected in the northern portions of Utah and Colorado, the eastern sections of Washington and Oregon and the western Dakotas.
The almanac’s longstanding prediction formula is a secret but is said to rely on factors including a mathematical and astronomical formula, sunspot activity, the tides and planetary alignment. Analyses have pegged the almanac’s accuracy at about 52%.
Little puts much greater stock in the longterm forecasts made by meteorologists, which he’s found have become far more accurate and sophisticated in recent years.
Cannon Beach bans fireworks
CANNON BEACH (AP) — After what the city called one of the worst years for fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday, the city council unanimously voted this week to ban all fireworks.
Legal fireworks were allowed within city limits, but not on the beach. The new ordinance extends the ban on fireworks throughout Cannon Beach and increases fines, The Astorian reported.
Police Chief Jason Schermerhorn said in a July meeting that during the holiday weekend officers seized over 200 fireworks. One citation was issued.
He called it a perfect storm because the holiday fell on a Saturday and the weather was nice.
Councilor Mike Benefield was concerned about the ordinance being overly restrictive and asked the rest of the councilors if they were amenable to making an exception for novelty fireworks like poppers and noisemakers. The city council made no exceptions.
Southern Resident Orcas have new member
SEATTLE (AP) — The Southern Resident killer whales have welcomed a new member to their family. Mother orca Tahlequah, J35, has given birth to a calf.
KOMO-TV reports two years ago Tahlequah carried her dead calf for 17 days and 1,000 miles. Her grief gripped the hearts of people all around the world.
According to Ken Balcomb, the founder for the Center for Whale Research, the calf likely arrived Friday and appears “robust.” The gender has not been announced.
Researchers discovered that the mother was pregnant in July.
This is significant for these struggling orcas who have faced boat noise, a lack of food supply, habitat loss and environmental pollutants.
Experts say this is big news as up to nearly 70-percent of pregnant orcas end with a miscarriage or a calf that dies shortly after birth.
Because of this rate and the stressful environmental factors, researchers were worried that Tahlequah might not carry her calf to term.
With a dwindling number of southern residents, every life matters.