Multnomah, Hood River counties removed from COVID watch list
PORTLAND (AP) — Multnomah and Hood River counties have been removed from the COVID-19 Watch List, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday.
Brown said both counties have reduced the spread of the coronavirus successfully enough to be taken off the Watch List. With their removal, six counties remain: Baker, Jackson, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow and Umatilla.
KOIN reports that counties are added to the Watch List when the virus is spreading quickly and public health officials cannot trace the spread to a specific source. Being on the Watch List lets the state prioritize resources and help, increases monitoring and deploys more technical assistance, officials said.
In Oregon authorities have reported more than 26,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 447 deaths. Officials on Friday announced nine additional deaths, including a 29-year-old Multnomah County man with no underlying health conditions. The other deaths were in people over the age of 50, several with underlying conditions.
For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
200 U.S. Army soldiers deployed to help fight wildfires
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center say about 200 active duty U.S. Army soldiers are being mobilized to help fight wildfires across the western United States.
It’s the first active duty mobilization for wildfire support since 2018. More than 5,900 square miles have burned so far this year, and 105 large wildfires are burning across the western United States.
The soldiers will be trained over the next week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington and are expected to begin firefighting on hand crews in early September.
The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group asked the Department of Defense to provide the soldiers. Four military C-130 air tankers equipped with firefighting gear are also being used to fight fires in California.
It’s not uncommon for national fire managers to request help from the military. Active duty military members have been deployed as wildland firefighters 38 times in the past 33 years, according to NIFC.
Authorities seek help finding missing teen girl
CORVALIS (AP) — Police in Corvallis are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ava Carey was last seen around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 when she left her home to go to a park. She never returned and multiple law enforcement agencies, volunteers and her family have been searching for her ever since.
“We are anxious and deeply concerned,” Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley said at a Friday news conferece.
Hurley said Carey takes medication that she did not have with her when she was last seen.
On Thursday, Corvallis police activated their Major Crimes Team to assist in the search and the department has been working with the Oregon State Police and the FBI.
“We have cast a very wide net,” Hurley said, noting that investigators do not believe Carey ran away from home.
Carey is described as a 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with greenish or hazel eyes and reddish or auburn dyed hair that is shoulder length, but shaved on one side. Police said she has a small tattoo on her lower calf and was carrying a longboard with a custom-painted design on the bottom the last time she was seen.