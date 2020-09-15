Police: Man who tried to rob cab driver shot in struggle
ALOHA (AP) — An 18-year-old man was shot after he tried to rob a cab driver in suburban Portland early Tuesday, authorities said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call in Aloha at about 12:20 a.m. and found Josiah Johnson had been shot with his own gun.
The cab driver told deputies he picked up Johnson in Gresham and because the drive from there to Aloha was long he had asked for collateral and that Johnson had given him his cellphone.
When they arrived, the cab driver told deputies Johnson tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill before Johnson pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver. The sheriff’s office says Johnson was shot in a struggle for the weapon and that the driver was eventually able to throw the gun and yell for help.
Neighbors called 911. Johnson was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the hip, treated and released before he was booked into jail on investigation of robbery, assault and other charges. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Yuengling, America's oldest brewer, invades the West Coast
Hey West Coast beer lovers, it's pronounced YING-ling.
D.G. Yuengling and Son, America's oldest operating brewer, is sending some cold ones your way for the first time since it began making beer in 1829.
The brewery, about two hours northwest of Philadelphia, announced a joint venture with Molson Coors on Tuesday to break out beyond its traditional 22-state distribution area in the East.
The family-owned brewery known for its cheap German-style lager will remain independent. A six-member board of directors — three from Yuengling and three from Molson Coors Beverage Co. — will oversee Yuengling’s expansion starting in the second half of 2021.
The partnership gives Molson Coors a popular brand at a time when beer sales have gone flat. Beer sales fell 2% in the U.S. last year, with canned cocktails and hard seltzers gaining popularity, according to the Brewers Association, a trade group.
Alaska Airlines resumes flights with new smoke protocols
SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Portland and Spokane, Washington with new wildfire smoke protocols.
Airline officials halted flights in those and some smaller airports in both states because of wildfires in the West that have been creating thick smoke and haze. Alaska said Monday they made the difficult decision to stop their operations to keep employees and guests safe.
The airline is currently operating a reduced schedule, canceling at least 20 afternoon and evening flights through PDX, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
“The 24-hour suspension of flights allowed us time to implement a new safety protocol that directs our employees to work a reduced number of hours outside when there’s poor air quality,” Alaska said in a statement on its website Tuesday.
The Seattle-based airline is the busiest one serving PDX. The suspension also applied to sister airline Horizon Air.
The Port of Portland, which runs the airport, said no other airline has taken a similar step. It said Alaska canceled 74 flights Monday.
Wildfires that began last week burned more than 1 million acres across the state and created atrocious atmospheric conditions in Portland and many other cities. Oregon health authorities urged businesses to shut down outdoor operations and send their workers home.