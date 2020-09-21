Man shoots self in groin while flaunting gun in supermarket
LINCOLN CITY (AP) — Police say an Oregon man is recovering after he accidentally shot himself while flaunting a handgun at a Lincoln City supermarket.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the mishap happened Sunday night when Nicholas J. Ellingford brandished his Glock 9mm in the checkout line at McKay’s Market on U.S. 101 and tried to show it off to a friend according to the Lincoln City Police Department.
Police say Ellingford mistakenly pulled the trigger as he stuffed the weapon back into his pants. Police say a bullet tore through his groin and exited his thigh, just missing the man’s femoral artery.
Ellingford was flown to a Portland hospital. He did not have a concealed handgun license and could face criminal charges for his reckless behavior, according to police.
No one else was injured.
2 schools in southwest Washington close due to virus
WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — Two Woodland elementary schools closed for in-person services Monday and Tuesday after two school district staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
All staff members at Columbia Elementary School and North Fork Elementary School in Woodland may have been exposed to COVID-19, so both school buildings will be closed out of caution to protect staff and the public, according to a message to parents from Columbia Principal David Starkey.
Safety and facilities maintenance staff will deep-clean all schools before the return of students, community and staff members, The Daily News in Longview reported.
Daily instruction will continue remotely, but instruction may look a bit different because staff are working from remote locations, according to the message.
Woodland Public Schools will likely postpone the transition to face-to-face learning for elementary students from the planned September 28, 2020 start date, according to the message. At this time, the district does not have a new estimated start date for when it will be able to transition to face-to-face learning at any of the schools.