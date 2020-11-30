Protesters gather at home of regulator over COVID gym fineSILVERTON (AP) — About 50 protesters converged on the Silverton home of a state workplace safety regulator to protest a large fine levied against a Salem gym owner.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Silverton Police Chief Jim Anglemier identified the protestors who gathered Sunday afternoon as members and affiliates of Patriot Prayer, the conservative group founded by Joey Gibson.
“There were no problems, no issues,” Anglemier said. “They stayed on the sidewalks and they stayed off private property.”
The controversy stems from a $90,000 penalty issued against a Salem gym and its owner, who refused to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s economic “freeze.” Brown announced the freeze earlier this month in an effort to stem the explosion of new COVID-19 cases.
“As a result of the harm done to our business from the first shutdown, we will not survive another closure,” John Miller said in a statement before the freeze went into effect on Nov. 18. “This is a horrible position I find myself in, and it leaves me with only one choice: Courthouse Club Fitness will remain open (Nov. 18) and the days to follow.”
Courthouse has five locations in the Salem-Keizer area.
Gyms and many other businesses also had to close or restrict their operations in Brown’s first lockdown order last spring.
Patriot Prayer has been a vocal opponent of the lockdown and freeze orders implemented in Oregon and many other states.
Pictographs west of Bend vandalized, police seek tipsBEND (AP) — Pictographs west of Bend were recently vandalized and Forest Service officials are seeking help from the public as authorities investigate.
Deschutes National Forest spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean said Monday that the vandalism to the rock art was recently discovered and appears to have happened within the last month. No further information about the vandalism was released.
Law enforcement is asking the public for any information or tips that could help them identify potential suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Forest Service tip line at 541-383-5717 and leave a message.
Oregon nurse on leave after video flouting virus rules
SALEM (AP) — An Oregon hospital has placed a nurse on administrative leave after she posted a video on social media in which she said she does not follow safety directives meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when she is not at work.
Salem Health said it is investigating the post by the nurse, in which she said she does not wear a mask in public, travels and lets her children have play dates.
The nurse’s original TikTok video was deleted, along with her account, but a duet of her video with a side-by-side reaction by another user remained on the app. The nurse was wearing scrubs and had a stethoscope draped over her shoulders in her video, which appears to have been recorded in a break room.
Salem Health released a statement Saturday saying the nurse’s views and “cavalier disregard” for COVID-19 safety measures do not reflect those of the hospital.
“Salem Health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19,” the hospital said in a statement on its Facebook page. “This includes requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow guidance from the CDC and others about mask wearing and social distancing.”
The nurse declined an interview, KPTV reported. The hospital did not release the nurse’s name.
Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf
PORTLAND (AP) — The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday for a man who presumably drowned while crabbing in a bay on the northern Oregon Coast.
Around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, the Oregon State Police, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Netarts Fire and Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a small inflatable boat that had capsized at the mouth of Netarts Bay.
Preliminary investigation revealed that two people, Srun Hong, 53, and Lyda Hong, 41, had been crabbing when the boat capsized in the heavy surf.
Lyda Hong was recovered in the surf by a Coast Guard helicopter crew. She was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released, Oregon State Police said.
Srun Hong, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned.
COVID outbreak reported on Oregon mink farm
SALEM (AP) — An Oregon mink farm has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 among animals and staff.
The Statesman Journal reports the farm has been placed under quarantine, meaning no animals or animal products can leave the farm.
The state has not said where the farm is located, how many animals the farm has, when the farmer reported the illnesses, or when the animals were tested.
Ten samples from mink have come back positive for SARS-CoV-2, the animal virus linked to COVID-19 in humans, ODA said. The farm also is reporting cases of COVID-19 in staff.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture recommended the farmer and staff self-isolate.
Outbreaks in farmed mink have been reported in several states and countries.
Earlier this month Denmark announced it would kill all 17 million of the mink raised there after confirmation that 12 people had been infected with a mutated strain of COVID-19 that had spread from mink to humans.