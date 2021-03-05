Several Klamath Falls City and Klamath County School District school board posts will be on the ballot in an upcoming special district election on May 18, with some contested races so far and more time for others to file.
The special election will also include open Klamath Community College Board of Education posts, in addition to multiple positions in the community that can be viewed on Klamath County Clerk’s Office website.
Individuals can submit a $10 application to apply for open positions through March 18.
Dawn English, Tonie Kellom, and Devery Saluskin have so far entered the race for Zone 7 on the Klamath Falls City School board, a seat held by Carlos Soriano since 2019. Soriano has also filed to keep his post.
The city schools’ Zone 3 position, currently held by Board chair Mychal Amos, is open as of June 30. Amos has not filed for re-election to the post as of press time.
Zone 6, currently held by Michael Moore, is open as of June 30 as well. Moore has so far not filed for re-election to the post as of Thursday.
Jill O’Donnell is currently running unopposed for re-election for Zone 5, which covers the Peterson/Stearns area, on the Klamath County School District board.
Robert “Bob” Moore will also run for re-election for Zone 2, which covers Henley/Keno area, after serving his first term. Laura Blair, director of Special Services for KCSD, recently filed to run against Moore for the post.
Leticia Hill filed to run for Zone 3, which covers Bonanza/Lost River, for the Klamath County School District board. Denise Kandra currently serves in the role and has so far not filed for re-election.
Klamath Community College Board of Education will also have some packed races for positions open for the May election.
Four individuals have so far entered the race for Zone 7: Jason Flowers, Steven Morton, Kaitlin Hakanson and Richard Harrington.
Incumbent board member Kate Marquez filed for re-election to her Zone 1 post and was unopposed as of press time.
The following three individuals have so far filed for Zone 5: Cameron DeSpain, Linda Dill and Valerie Lenardson.