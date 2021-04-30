Here we go again.
This time, the state’s yardstick for measuring the risk of spreading the coronavirus was eased — sort of — by no longer relying only on new case numbers. Instead, a county with increasing cases would not be moved into a more restrictive category unless hospitalizations for COVID-19 also exceeded 300 statewide, and the seven-day average of hospitalizations rose more than 15%.
Both of those thresholds were exceeded this week, so Gov. Kate Brown ordered 15 counties, including Jackson and Josephine, back into the extreme risk category. That means restaurants and gyms have to shut down again starting Friday, weeks after limited reopenings allowed some indoor dining and exercising to resume.
There is no question that the state is seeing a surge in cases. And new variants of the virus that are more infectious are cause for concern. But it’s impossible to say whether restaurants or gyms are the primary reason for the surge. It could just as easily be family get-togethers, private social gatherings or careless behavior in general as the weather warms.
Even more frustrating is the one-size-fits-all statewide metric of total hospitalizations. It’s important to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. But here in Southern Oregon, that’s not happening. While cases are up, hospitalizations are holding steady.
Local hospitals reported seeing an increase in COVID-19 admissions after Spring break, but the numbers have leveled off.
Statewide, 328 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, but 231 of those were in the Portland and Salem areas, home to the bulk of the state’s residents. Here, only 23 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Jackson and Josephine counties, well below the peak experienced over the winter. Not only that, but some of the 23 still in the hospital are well enough to be discharged but still need some care, and there is not enough room for them in nursing homes and other facilities.
Meanwhile, restaurants are facing another blow to their efforts to stay in business, having to shut down indoor dining just as they were getting back on their feet after limited reopening.
The governor did increase the limit on outdoor seating from 50 to 100 people as long as distancing and other safety measures are in place. But that’s no help to restaurants that don’t have space to expand outdoor dining beyond what they are already offering.
What’s most aggravating about this latest shutdown is that continued restrictions are not the most effective way to stop the spread of this virus. Vaccinations are.
After older Oregonians and those with risk factors were offered shots starting in January, every resident of this state 16 and older has been eligible to get a vaccine for over a week now. Here in Southern Oregon, it’s probably easier to get one than anywhere else in Oregon thanks to the drive-thru vaccination center now operating at the Expo.
It’s free. No appointment is necessary and no ID is required. You don’t even have to get out of your car. In addition, local pharmacies are administering shots.
In short, there is simply no excuse for not getting vaccinated. And the sooner everyone does that, the sooner we can dispense with costly shutdowns.
In the meantime, Southern Oregon legislators should convince Brown to change her mind on the shutdown, which doesn’t make sense for this area.