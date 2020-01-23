People who had contact with infected man to be monitored
SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials said Wednesday they are actively monitoring 16 people who came into close contact with the traveler to China who became the first U.S. resident with a new and potentially deadly virus.
The man, identified as a Snohomish County, Washington, resident is in his 30s, was in good condition and wasn’t considered a threat to the public. The hospitalized man had no symptoms when he arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma airport last week, but he started feeling ill. He had traveled to China in November, flying home to Washington state Jan. 15 before the start of U.S. airport screening.
Investigators will make daily phone calls to those 16 who had contact with him, including some who sat near him on his flight, to check if they have symptoms. They will not be asked to isolate themselves unless they start feeling ill.
“This may be a novel (new) virus, but this is not a novel investigation,” said John Wiesman of the Washington State Department of Health at a Wednesday briefing for reporters.
The patient is doing well in an isolation unit at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.
The virus can cause coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia.
Suspect arrested in stabbing of Portland firefighter
PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities say a man caught on camera allegedly stabbing an off-duty fire lieutenant in a Portland bar has been arrested.
The Portland Police Bureau said they received an anonymous tip leading them to arrest 30-year-old Carroll McClendon Tuesday night.
KOIN reports that McClendon was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of 2nd-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
His bail was set at $250,000. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
The off-duty firefighter was stabbed Saturday night while at a sports bar. The victim, who has only been identified as a lieutenant with the Portland Fire Bureau, was released on Sunday to continue recovering at home.
Man charged in wife’s killing after DNA found on saw
ALBANY (AP) — A man has been charged with murdering his estranged wife after authorities say her DNA was found on a circular saw he had borrowed.
The Statesman Journal reports that police began an investigation into the disappearance of 37-year-old Tiffany Marie Lazon after a family member reported they had not heard from her since Dec. 25, 2019.
Lazon’s family told police she would not have left Albany, Oregon, without valued possessions like her car, pet cat, or phone.
Lazon’s estranged husband, Craig Alexander Lazon, of Albany, became a person of interest as he was the last and closest person to see Lazon before she disappeared.
Detectives said Craig Lazon, who was charged Tuesday, borrowed a battery-operated circular saw from a friend and returned the saw several days later.
The saw’s owner turned it over to Albany Police detectives. The Oregon State Crime Lab inspected the saw, finding bodily tissue and blood on the saw. Police say DNA tests matched Tiffany Lazon’s.
Efforts to reach an attorney for Craig Lazon weren’t immediately successful.