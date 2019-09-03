Washington set to impose new rules on cattle
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — New rules for selling cattle in Washington are scheduled to take effect in October, hiking fees and nudging producers into using USDA-approved radio-frequency identification tags.
The Capital Press reports ranchers who use the “840” tags — a three-number international code for the U.S. — will be able to report sales online to the state Department of Agriculture.
The department hopes the convenience will motivate more cattlemen to use the tag. The 840 tags allow animal-health officials to track a cow from birth to slaughter.
The USDA intends to make 840 tags mandatory by 2023. The federal agency says tracking every cow will limit crippling trade sanctions if a livestock disease breaks out.
The 840 tags and online reporting will be voluntary, for now.
Change in Washington sales tax impacts Oregon shoppers
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Washington state consumers have long traveled to Oregon to take advantage of its lack of sales tax, but a recent change to state law reveals how much Washington businesses have likewise relied on Oregon clientele.
The Columbian reports soon after the Washington state sales tax exemption was changed, some businesses saw a drop in sales.
For decades, Don Thompson has sold furniture at America the Beautiful Dreamer. During that time, he’s seen Oregon and Washington customers at his Orchards, Washington, store.
But over the summer, some customers from across the Columbia River suddenly declined to make purchases because shopping at his store had become more expensive.
The change to state law makes it difficult for residents of states with no sales tax, such as Oregon, to get an exemption to Washington’s sales tax.
California man found after being missing for a week
SALEM (AP) — A California man missing in rural southwest Polk County, Oregon, was found dehydrated but alert after surviving for nearly a week eating leaves and berries.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported that the 59-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment Monday and was described to be in “remarkably good spirits,” according to the Statesman Journal.
Peter Nestlerode of Palmdale, California, was in the area for his daughter’s wedding and went missing late on Aug. 26.
He was last heard from the morning of Aug. 27 when he called 911 but was not coherent.
At around 9 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a man walking out of the woods saying he was lost.
When deputies arrived, the property owner led them to Nestlerode, who was lying in the brush.
Person rescued after being trapped under oak tree
FOREST GROVE (AP) — A person was rescued and hospitalized after being trapped under a tree that was being cut down on Southwest Old Highway 47 near Forest Grove.
The Forest Grove Fire Department sent out a tweet on Monday at about noon saying they sent a Life Flight helicopter to help with the rescue.
About 30 minutes later, fire officials said the person was freed from under an oak tree that was about 2 feet (.60 meters) in diameter.
They said the patient was sent to a local trauma hospital.