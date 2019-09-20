2 die in motorhome, pickup collision in Eastern Oregon
HARPER (AP) — Authorities say two drivers were killed when a motorhome towing another vehicle and a pickup truck towing a travel trailer collided in eastern Oregon.
KATU-TV reports 78-year-old Richard Kozol of Medford was driving a Gulfstream motorhome when for an unknown reason it crossed into the westbound lanes on Highway 20 near Harper.
Oregon State Police say Kozol collided with a Ford F-250 pickup towing a travel trailer operated by 72-year-old John Haynes of Palo Cedro, California. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were taken to a hospital in Boise, Idaho.
Officer assigned to clean up homeless camps files $10M claim
SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer has filed a $10 million claim against the city, alleging it negligently exposed him to "an extremely dangerous man-made toxin" by assigning him and other city workers to clean up a homeless encampment.
The Seattle Times reports officer Timothy Gifford contends he was exposed to high concentrations of the toxic chemical compounds polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) during the Jan. 8 cleanup of the camp in a gravel lot in the Sodo neighborhood.
As a result of the alleged exposure, Gifford claims in the Wednesday filing that he has been diagnosed with early onset Type 2 diabetes and now generally suffers from poor health.
His attorney Lincoln Beauregard says the officer previously had been in good physical health, managing a lifelong liver condition during his more than seven years in police work.
City records and officials have acknowledged the homeless-encampment removal occurred, and separately, that the city-owned industrial lot where the camp stood was later found to be contaminated, requiring ongoing environmental remediation.
Gifford's claim for damages, which incorporates internal city documents indicating as many as 58 other city employees may have been exposed to unsafe PCB levels at the site, states he "was neither warned or trained of the associated hazards or issued appropriate protective gear" prior to the camp cleanup in January.
Man imprisoned for importing fentanyl from China
PORTLAND (AP) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for importing fentanyl from China.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported 28-year-old John William Schantz was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Portland.
Schantz pleaded guilty to one count of importing a controlled substance.
Authorities say the Portland resident planned to use the fentanyl to make and sell counterfeit prescription pills.
Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison sentence.
Schantz's defense attorney requested the mandatory minimum sentence of five years, saying he turned to selling drugs "out of desperation" to support his heroin addiction.
U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut says she considered aggravating factors in the sentencing, including the discovery at Schantz's apartment of a firearm, cash and equipment to make counterfeit pills.