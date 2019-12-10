Some leaking diesel fuel from train reaches Columbia River
PASCO, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington says some diesel fuel spilled into the Columbia River as it leaked from a BNSF train along nine miles of track through the Tri-Cities area.
The state Department of Ecology estimates that 200 gallons spilled along the tracks from Pasco to Finley, including nine gallons spilled into the Columbia River as the train crossed a bridge.
The Tri-City Herald reports that a mechanical problem on Monday morning caused the train to lose a total of about 600 gallons, possibly from a fuel line in the locomotive.
The railroad says the train was heading to Seattle.
BNSF and environmental contract employees were cleaning up the spill Monday morning. A Department of Ecology official also was on scene.
Man who argued religious objection to tax filing guilty
PORTLAND (AP) — U.S. District Chief Judge Michael W. Mosman has found an Oregon man guilty of four counts of willfully failing to file tax returns during an unusual second trial with no witnesses, no jury and a set of agreed-upon facts submitted to the court.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Bowman, 55, of Columbia City, a self-employed computer software engineer, called in to the hearing Monday and blamed the judge for keeping him from using his “sincerely held religious belief,’’ as a viable defense to whether he voluntarily and intentionally broke the law.
Monday’s bench trial followed a mistrial declared in August when a federal jury couldn’t reach consensus in the case. Mosman told the lawyers he had made a mistake in allowing Bowman to explain his religious objection to filing tax returns and that his instructions to jurors were poor.
At a second trial, Mosman said he wouldn’t allow Bowman to raise what’s called a “good faith” defense that he believed the government owed him an accommodation based on his reading of the federal Religious Freedom Reformation Act and the Oregon Constitution.
The judge found Bowman knew he was required to file tax returns in the years alleged, from 2011 through 2014, failed to file them and acted willfully. Bowman plans to appeal.