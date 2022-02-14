California delays decision on lifting school mask mandate
(AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom delayed a closely watched decision on lifting California’s school mask mandate Monday, even as other Democratic governors around the country have dropped them in recent weeks.
While many Californians will be able to remove masks in most indoor settings starting Tuesday, schoolchildren and teachers will have to wait. Newsom had flagged Monday as the day to watch for a revision regarding schools, then sent the state’s top health official to deliver the message of a delay.
“The message today, which I hope is clear, is today a change isn’t being made,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in an online announcement. Ghaly said his department will reassess on Feb. 28 whether the rule should change.
“This is not a decision we take lightly, it is not a decision that is a hasty one,” Ghaly said, noting that California’s vaccination rates for children are still low and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends masks in schools.
The non-announcement came a day before California lifts its mask mandate for most indoor settings for vaccinated people. As of Tuesday, unvaccinated people will still be required to be masked indoors, and everyone — vaccinated or not — will have to wear masks in higher-risk settings like public transit and nursing homes. Local governments can continue their own indoor mask requirements, as Los Angeles County health officials announced they would.