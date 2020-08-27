Oregon hopes to start paying $300 weekly unemployment bonusPORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hopes to start paying a new, $300 weekly unemployment bonus in the next few weeks, providing a financial boost to hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who had their benefits cut by at least half at the end of July.
The state declared earlier this week that it would seek the funds, authorized by President Donald Trump in an executive order. The money replaces, at a significantly lower level, a $600 weekly unemployment bonus Congress authorized in March.
That money expired last month and Congress is deadlocked over a possible extension.
Implementing the new $300 payments will require reprogramming the state’s obsolete system for paying unemployment benefits. David Gerstenfeld, interim head of the Oregon Employment Department, said in a media call Wednesday that he’s not sure how long the updates will take but hopes to have the benefits in people’s hands within a few weeks.
The added benefits will be retroactive to the end of July and will likely cover three to five weeks of bonuses, according to Gerstenfeld. He said that’s all the money the federal emergency program has to pay benefits, and cautioned the benefits could be depleted sooner if wildfires or hurricanes exhaust it faster.
Oregon has paid more than $4 billion in jobless benefits since the pandemic began but has struggled to keep up with the unprecedented claims volume.
Secretary of state issues new postage rule for ballotsOLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has issued an emergency rule change that requires county officials to use first-class mail at least 15 days before Election Day when sending ballots to voters in October.
Wyman, a Republican, announced Wednesday that she was working in coordination with the state’s 39 county election officials. The move follows a national outcry over service changes at the U.S. Postal Service that were announced — and then halted — by President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general that sparked state lawsuits over concerns of a disruption to the November election.
By law, ballots must be sent to voters no later than Oct. 16, with the initial mailing sent at a nonprofit bulk rate, which guarantees a delivery time between three and 10 days. Under the new rule, at least 15 days prior to the election, any replacement ballots or ballots for newly registered voters would be mailed with first-class postage, with a delivery window between two and five days.
“Closer to Election Day, many counties throughout Washington already switch over to First Class mail to ensure voters receive materials with enough time to cast their ballots,” Wyman said in a written statement. “This will provide more consistency statewide, and give voters some peace of mind heading into the Nov. 3 General Election.”
Return envelopes included in the ballot packets sent to voters contain prepaid first-class postage and must be postmarked no later than Election Day. Voters can also drop their ballots in drop boxes across the state.
SW Washington school district furloughs 475 support staffVANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington school district is furloughing nearly 500 employees for the new school year, which begins online next week.
KOIN-TV reports Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, Washington informed the 475 workers in the Public School Employees union that they may be called back later in September if and when students start returning to the school buildings. There are 1115 employees in the union.
The furloughed employees, who will be able to retain their benefits while furloughed, previously worked directly with students on campus as support staff but they won’t be needed as the district goes to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Evergreen Public Schools Communications Director Gail Spolar said the district’s hiring freeze from last spring helped save 200 positions. Without that move, the district would have had to furlough many more now.
The district is one of eight Clark County school systems to go online, including Battle Ground, Camas, Hockinson, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal.