Nine wolf deaths were documented during 2020, including two young wolves that died from natural causes, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Seven wolf deaths were human caused.
One was killed when hit by a vehicle on Interstate 84, another was apparently killed when hit by a boat while swimming across the Snake River. One was taken lawfully under the “caught in the act” rule, which allows livestock producers to shoot a wolf found in the act of biting, wounding, killing or chasing livestock.
Four wolves were killed illegally in 2020. Three deaths are still under investigation, and Oregon State Police is seeking more information.
The breeding male of the Ruckel Ridge Pack was shot in Umatilla County in May. The breeding male of the Cornucopia Pack was shot in September in Baker County. A subadult wolf, believed to be from the Pine Creek Pack, was shot in October in Baker County.
In addition, a livestock owner shot a wolf he thought was a coyote. The owner was warned after self-reporting the incident to OSP.
ODFW did not kill any wolves in response to chronic depredation in 2020.
Rewards ranging from $2,500 to $15,000 have been offered for information leading to a conviction. Reports can be made anonymously to the OSP Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line at 800-452-7888 or by email: TIP@osp.oregon.gov.