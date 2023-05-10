Snowy Owl

Rocky, a female snowy owl, is settling in with male Banff at the zoo this month.

 Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — Two snowy owls are making themselves at home in the zoo’s North America area this month. Visitors can find the fluffy white pair — named Rocky and Banff — in their new habitat near mountain goats and black bears.

Video of the feathered friends can be found at bit.ly/snowy-owls.

Tags