Parents with students attending a Klamath Falls city school can have their minds put more at ease knowing that ZeroEyes is watching.
ZeroEyes, a human-verified proactive gun detection software that integrates into existing security cameras with a mission to stop mass shootings and gun-related violence, has recently been installed at every school within the Klamath Falls City Schools District.
Developed by a group of former Navy SEALS and technologists, ZeroEyes is the most comprehensive and superior gun detection technology on the market. The AI technology can identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3-5 seconds from the moment of detection. ZeroEyes’ AI technology is advanced enough that it can even discern if the weapon being detected is an AirSoft, BB or other type of non-lethal gun and can de-escalate the police response accordingly.
Former U.S. Military and law enforcement specialists verify every detection from the in-house ZeroEyes Operation Center to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman’s appearance, weapon type and real-time location.
“ZeroEyes’ AI was trained to detect only guns,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “It doesn’t perform any facial recognition, so there is no risk of bias based on skin color or other personal characteristics.”
The system also does not receive, record, store or share any personal or biometric data of any kind. ZeroEyes operators receive images only when a gun has been brandished.
ZeroEyes is deployed across more than 30 states including commercial properties, hospitals, casinos, military bases and K-12 school districts with the Klamath Falls City Schools District being the first in the Pacific Northwest to integrate the technology.
Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Brown came across the technology in October of 2021 while attending a conference (School Research Nexus) for K-12 district leaders in College Station, Texas, where ZeroEyes was demonstrated for attendees.
“My top priority is the security of our students and faculty, which is why our district is one of Oregon’s foremost school safety leaders,” Brown said. “From the moment I witnessed ZeroEyes’ innovative security solution in action, I knew it would be a game changer for our community. With ZeroEyes, we can preemptively protect our schools and respond quickly in the event of a gun-related emergency.”
Klamath Falls City Schools has also implemented the use of RAPTOR Visitor Management Systems that provides instant screening of potential threats by scanning a visitor’s government-issued ID card against any sex offender registry in all 50 states.
Administration and staff with the city schools district also are given access to CrisisGo, a digital safety and crisis response platform downloadable on mobile devices, making communications between staff members and first responders seamless with real-time communication throughout crisis events.
“We [city schools] are always modifying and adapting,” said Klamath Union High School Principal Tony Swan. “It’s no different with safety.”
A bright red Emergency Services Sector Government Coordinating Council Emergency Preparedness Guide hangs in every classroom that provides guidance for staff during a number of emergency situations from earthquake and fire, to bomb threats and system failures; a perfect tool for those who may not be as composed under pressure or for substitute teachers unfamiliar with the school’s protocols, Swan said.
The guides are published in a tiered (flip-chart) format for easy engagement and for fast location of a given procedure. The guides feature a help sign and an all-clear sign to silently inform responders of a situation occurring inside a classroom.
“All of this [safety measures] allows [those involved with the city schools district] to better sleep at night,” Brown said. “These measures give us a chance. Together, we can ensure that our schools are a safe place to learn, grow and thrive.”
The Klamath Falls City Schools District serves seven public schools, including four elementary schools, one middle school, one high school and an alternative high school.