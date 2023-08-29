The founders of Forever5 Stephanie Williams, Glenn Townsend and Tiffiny Gour founders of Forever5, a new nonprofit organization that assists families in need with car seats, are pictured at an event in Veterans Park on Saturday. The event, to raise awareness of the importance of car seats for children, was also held in honor of Zahava Townsend, a 5-year-old girl who died in a head-on collision in November.
Glenn Townsend and Stephanie Williams give away a car seat during the Zae Day event on Saturday at Veterans Park. Since its inception in April, Forever5 has distributed nearly 60 car seats to those that need them.
Photo by Juan Barajas
Courtesy of Forever5
Forever5’s inaugural Zae Day Celebration is marked a success.
On Saturday, the nonprofit organization Forever5 held a block party in downtown Klamath Falls at Veterans Park to raise awareness about the importance of restraining young children in car seats, and also celebrated the life of Zahava Townsend.