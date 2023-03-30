The Bureau of Reclamation is facing legal repercussions for reducing water flow in the Klamath River below the federally-mandated levels, potentially threatening the survival of endangered coho salmon and orcas.

Prompted by the reduction of Klamath River water levels by 16% — 7 inches below allowable levels — the Yurok Tribe of Northern California, in part with the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations and the Institute for Fisheries Resources, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Reclamation on March 22.

