The Bureau of Reclamation is facing legal repercussions for reducing water flow in the Klamath River below the federally-mandated levels, potentially threatening the survival of endangered coho salmon and orcas.
Prompted by the reduction of Klamath River water levels by 16% — 7 inches below allowable levels — the Yurok Tribe of Northern California, in part with the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations and the Institute for Fisheries Resources, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Reclamation on March 22.
A news release from the Yurok Tribe said the water reduction will “dry up critical habitats” for coho salmon stocks and will also impact Chinook salmon as well resident orca for which the fish serve as an important source of food.
“The flow reduction is unacceptable and unjustifiable given this winter’s heavy rainfall,” Yurok vice chairman Frankie Myers said in the release. “Dropping flows below the bare minimum is the nuclear option.”
If granted, the injunction would prohibit the bureau from using water from the river for irrigation to Klamath Project acreage, unless Reclamation proves it has met requirements defined by the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
In the press release, Myers said the Tribe had asked Reclamation to take a more “measured approach” in managing the water supplies but received no response.
“Our only recourse was to petition the court to reverse this terrible decision and protect our salmon,” Myers said.
According to court documents, the purpose of reducing flows from the Upper Klamath Lake to the Klamath River was to retain sufficient water levels to protect two endemic species, c’waam and koptu, also protected under the ESA.
Klamath Tribes also filed a notice of intent to sue the federal government in February for failing for three consecutive years to meet the required minimum water levels in Upper Klamath Lake, therefore risking the survival of the already at-risk c’waam and koptu fish.
The news release from the Yurok Tribe points to Reclamation’s decision to increase water provisions to agricultural water users last year as the cause of this year’s “shortfall.”
The release noted the ongoing dam removals, a restoration project which would restore 400 miles of historical salmon habitat, could fail if salmon populations are not preserved in the meantime.
According to Klamath Water Users Association director of water policy Moss Driscoll the Klamath Basin snowpack levels have exceeded 150% for the water year. Driscoll told the Capital Press that water in the Basin is in a “markedly better place” than it was at the start of March.
In an article by the Capital Press, Driscoll also predicted the water levels by the end of the irrigation season will exceed the required 4,138 feet of water elevation by about one foot. That estimate accounted for the 260,000 acre-feet that irrigators will receive.
Should the injunction be granted, Driscoll told the Capital Press the requested 0.2 feet of water would equate to roughly 17,000 acre-feet of water and would have little effect on the Klamath Irrigation Project.