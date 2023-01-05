Ross Ragland Theater wants to encourage parents and families to register their youth for After School Theater classes prior to the start of the program Monday, Jan. 9.

There are more classes this term, and more thrilling ways for youth to learn about the fundamentals of theater and arts. Scholarships and discounts are available to low-income students who wish to participate in the program, but are running low. To apply for these scholarships reach out to Education Director Dawn Loew at education@ragland.org.

Tags