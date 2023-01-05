Ross Ragland Theater wants to encourage parents and families to register their youth for After School Theater classes prior to the start of the program Monday, Jan. 9.
There are more classes this term, and more thrilling ways for youth to learn about the fundamentals of theater and arts. Scholarships and discounts are available to low-income students who wish to participate in the program, but are running low. To apply for these scholarships reach out to Education Director Dawn Loew at education@ragland.org.
Rag Tag Choir runs weekly from Monday, Jan. 16 until Monday, April 3. First through third grades will be from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and fourth through sixth grades will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuition costs $120. In this class, students learn the joy of singing in an ensemble, learning skills such as musicianship and empathy. This class is the first step of learning a hobby that can be enjoyed throughout life.
Storybook Theater is intended for second through fourth grades, and runs weekly from Tuesday, Jan. 10 until Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuition Costs $90. In this class, students will go into the story of a cherished children’s book to explore fun, loving characters. Students will get to learn and perform skits that will be presented in a showcase.
Musical Theatre Exploration II is an intermediate course intended for seventh through 12th grades, and runs weekly from Tuesday, Jan. 10 until Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuition costs $90. Students will learn staging and choreography to tell the story of favorite group songs from the musical theatre category. Explore music, theatre games and choreographed dance in this fun class.
Dramatic Interpretation will only have one class session for fifth through eighth grades this term happening weekly, starting Tuesday, Jan. 10 until Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuition costs $90. This class will help students become stars, expand their imaginations and free the way they think, act, talk and move. Hone in and improve your child’s developing acting skills with improvisational drama and more. As we develop their ability in characterization and dramatic interpretation, fun is guaranteed!
Puppet Theater for third through fifth grades will be happening weekly, starting Monday, Jan. 9 until Monday, Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuition costs $105. Come learn and explore drama with puppets. Learn all about the different types of puppets, make puppets of your own and perform in a puppet theater! This exciting class will take you through all the different puppets from sock puppets to marionettes!
Visual Arts for third through sixth grades will be happening weekly, starting Tuesday, Jan. 10 until Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuition costs $90. For all our budding artists: Come enjoy a fun-filled hour with art projects for all creative minds! From collages to masquerade masks to painting with lots of color, we have projects planned to help you grow in your artistic abilities and expression! We will showcase your projects at the Masquerade Ball and at the parent showcase March 4!
Music for Children for kindergarten through 12th grades will be happening weekly, starting Wednesday, Jan. 11 until Wednesday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuition costs $90. Explore the wonder and joy of music and movement while learning songs and instrumental play. They will perform in an end-of-class showcase March 4.
Registration for all of the Ragland Education programs can be found at ragland.coursestorm.com. Registration is due prior to beginning classes.