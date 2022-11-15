Election 2022 Georgia Black Voters

Activists rally for voting rights at the end of a Black church tradition known as “Souls to the Polls” event Oct. 30 in Decatur, Ga.

 Sudhin Thanawala/The Associated Press

Young Black and Latino voters were critical in holding off the Republican “red wave” in several battleground states for U.S. Senate seats and in tight U.S. House races in the midterm elections, according to analyses by researchers and grassroot organizations.

Young, diverse voters between the ages of 18 and 29 had the second-highest youth voter turnout in almost three decades, with youth voter turnout at 31% in the nine battleground states of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to estimates by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, an institute at Tufts University.


