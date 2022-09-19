Klamath County’s Multi-Agency Suicide Prevention Coalition, You Matter to Klamath, has scheduled a town hall meeting for this week.
The meeting, set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Community Health Education Center (2200 N. Eldorado Ave.) will be part of Suicide Prevention Month.
Attendees will learn about local initiatives, watch prevention videos created by local youth and attend a question-and-answer panel with representatives from Citizens for Safe Schools, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, Klamath County School District, Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services, and Veterans Affairs. Wellness baskets will be raffled throughout the event and admittance is free.
Arnold Thomas, MSW, attempt survivor and Chaplain, will deliver an inspiring keynote presentation followed by questions and answers. The event will close with a spoken word performance by Indigenous Poet Shuína Skó.
The event is intended to leave attendees feeling empowered with new resources to support those who might be experiencing thoughts of suicide.
If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, text TALK to 741741 or contact Klamath Basin Behavioral Health at 541-883-1030