Less than 10 miles from downtown Eugene, the Willamette Confluence Preserve offers a sanctuary for wildlife including Chinook salmon, the northern red-legged frog and the western meadowlark, Oregon’s state bird.

But, it took more than a decade of restoration efforts by The Nature Conservancy to transform the property. Now, the preserve, where two forks of the Willamette River converge, is under the care of the McKenzie River Trust.

