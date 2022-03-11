U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, wants to eliminate more tax breaks and financial benefits enjoyed by wealthy individuals and businesses from Russia and Belarus as the U.S. continues to look at ways to economically punish Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.
Wyden chairs the influential Senate Finance Committee and is looking for more economic and financial sanctions against Russia (and its war ally in Belarus). That includes more punishments for super wealthy Russian tycoons.
“Russian oligarchs and companies supporting Putin shouldn’t be getting tax breaks in the United States. We should take away every special tax benefit for all sanctioned individuals, as well as give Secretary Yellen the authority to identify other individuals, companies, or governments supporting the invasion that should lose their tax goodies,” Wyden said Friday.
The Oregon Democrat is looking at ways to eliminate U.S. tax breaks and any preferential treatment for wealthy Russians, to end write-offs for taxes paid in Russia and Belarus and to nix tax breaks for businesses generating income in Russia.
“In addition, the United States should not subsidize a single dollar of taxes paid to Russia, which will be used to fund this cruel war. If U.S. companies choose to keep paying taxes to Russia — taxes that are funding the bombing of hospitals for women and children — they should do it without a penny of help from American taxpayers. The Finance Committee is continuing to develop these and other proposals to hold Russia accountable for its bloody invasion.”
U.S. President Joe Biden has banned Russian oil and imposed other sanctions on Russia. The U.S and its NATO allies are also supplying Ukraine with some weapons and technology to battle Russian forces.
However, Biden has also gone to some lengths to avoid a direct military fight with Russia and President Vladimir Putin. That includes blocking Poland, a NATO ally, from shipping fighter jets to Ukraine. Those have frustrated Ukrainians and Putin's forces look to take Kyiv and strategic areas.
Wyden voiced confidence in the White House’s approach to the war.
“The Biden administration has taken strong steps to swiftly implement sanctions against Russia, but we must do more to impose a severe economic cost on Vladimir Putin and those providing him with resources to continue this unprovoked and increasingly brutal assault on Ukraine. We need a comprehensive response that turns up the financial pressure from every angle,” Wyden said.