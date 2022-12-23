Uyghurs Protest

A woman holds a sign as she joins the East Turkistan Awakening Movement during a rally outside the White House against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to coincide with the 73rd National Day of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1 in Washington. They protest against alleged oppression by the Chinese government against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in far-western Xinjiang province. China's government has been accused of human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in the region.

 Cliff Owen/The Associated Press

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden has written major U.S. and foreign automakers — including General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen — to see if their global supply chains reach into a Chinese region known for forced labor camps.

Wyden’s requests for information comes after a report from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom that outlines global automotive supply chains links to the Uyghur region of China where there are forced labor camps and mistreatment of ethnic Muslims.


